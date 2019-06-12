Watch Germany Vs. Spain Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

The German Women’s National Team face off against Spain on Wednesday in a matchup that is likely to decide who will finish on top of Group B, as reported by Bleacher Report. After defeating China and South Africa respectively in their first round of group matchups, things are going as expected results-wise for the two European powerhouses, but after Germany only managed to squeeze past China 1-0, Spain will be hoping that the time is right to surpass one of the pre-tournament favorites.

Spain had no drop-off in their first game of the tournament, defeating South Africa 3-1 with the help of two penalties, but the Germans are a much more difficult task and the pressure is on to secure a victory and control of the group. While most expect the Germans to return to form, Spain may have a chance to shock the world in only their second appearance in the World Cup.

The Germans are one of the teams in the tournament with the highest pedigrees, having made the last seven Women’s World Cup, and manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will be expecting that their opening win was nothing but a warm-up for the Spanish, who at 13th, are much closer to the 16th place Chinese than the second-place Germans. Still, with Spain currently red hot after winning four consecutive matches, this could be the best time for the Spanish women to secure an upset.



The 1-0 victory for Germany may only feel like an upset due to the fact that the team hasn’t lost since March 2018. In the 13 matches they have played since then, Germany has picked up 11 wins and two draws, making the fact that the team needed a Giulia Gwinn strike to get by the Chinese in their opening match all the more shocking.

Voss-Tecklenburg was clear that this wasn’t up to the usual standard of the German Women’s National Team, saying in her post-match press conference (via Twitter) that the win came through “hard work.”

“We started well but the goal didn’t come. We were more stable after the break and we got the reward for our efforts in the end.”

In their previous meeting in November of 2018, the two teams drew 0-0. Since then, the German team has been relatively inactive, playing only five matches in the run-up to the tournament compared to Spain’s 11. Spain will also be riding high after securing their first victory in the World Cup after only drawing once and losing twice in the 2015 edition. The Spanish women will be hoping for at least a repeat of the Germans’ last World Cup appearance, who drew with Norway in their second match after winning their opening game.

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC red button (UK), Fox (U.S.)