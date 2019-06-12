Wendy Williams’ 27-Year-Old Boyfriend Is A Convicted Felon

Wendy Williams’ new and much younger man has been identified as a convicted felon. People reported on Wednesday that Marc Tomblin has been convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering. The 27-year-old allegedly committed the crimes within the space of a week back in 2013, per court documents showing his criminal history.

Marc’s LinkedIn currently states his occupation as working in both finance and social media. He is located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 54-year-old talk show host made major headlines two days ago for a cryptic Instagram post of herself with Tomblin, as seen below.

The Wendy Williams Show star has already clapped back regarding her boyfriend’s questionable past, according to a report from TMZ.

“I am a 54-year-old grown *ss woman. I know what I’m doing,” she told the publication.

TMZ offered more detail on Marc’s past. The media outlet reported that Marc pleaded guilty to his robbery with a dangerous weapon charge – furthermore, police officials have alleged that he was part of a three-person group robbing a man at gunpoint. Marc was then sentenced to between 15 and 30 months behind bars. People reported that Tomblin served 15 months for his convictions and was released in 2014.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years… where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” Wendy also told TMZ.

Williams has experienced major turbulence in her personal life of late. Her marriage to former husband Kevin Hunter ended in a messy cheating scandal when she filed for divorce in April. Hunter has fathered a girl with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Just today, sources close to Williams expressed worry to The Daily Mail.

“People around Wendy are concerned for her well-being, especially since she is in such a vulnerable state with the divorce, addiction and alcoholism and the status of the show not being renewed yet. With this new guy, how can Wendy really trust him if she’s going through so much on her own. The fact she’s brought him to New York is also a concern, she’s let him into her life and her home, people are worried he’s trying to manipulate her.”

The new couple caused a major stir on Instagram, although they have also been photographed out and about. Wendy and Marc were spotted running errands in New York City yesterday, where they were holding hands and snapped while getting into a taxi.

Fans awaiting any updates from Wendy and her new man should follow the talk show host’s Instagram.