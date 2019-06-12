YouTube Beauty Guru Jeffree Star Shares Heartbreaking News About His Beloved Dog Diamond

The cosmetics mogul broke down as he revealed that his 9-year-old Pomeranian passed away while he was on vacation.

Jeffree Star is sharing heartbreaking news with his fans. The YouTube beauty guru uploaded a tearful video to tell his 15 million subscribers that his beloved 9-year-old Pomeranian, Diamond, passed away.

In the video, which you can see below, Star explained that he received word that Diamond was not doing well two days into a vacation to Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt.

The 33-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics mogul told fans that the couple’s “beautiful baby girl Diamond passed away a few days ago.” Star revealed that he and Nathan were contacted by a “very concerned” close friend who was caring for their dogs while they went on vacation. The couple immediately booked an early flight home but didn’t make it back in time before their sweet pup passed.

Jeffree Star explained that Diamond, whom he saved from a kill shelter nine years ago, was bred small and had a host of health problems, including alopecia. Still, the dog’s sudden death was completely unexpected.

“She was not only my best friend but the light in my world. Nathan and the rest of our family feel so heartbroken and have been crying for days. There is no love like the love I have for my dogs and I’m at a loss for words.”

Jeffree Star’s video announcement came one day after he shared a tearful post to his Instagram Story in which he revealed that he was “devastated and so heartbroken” over the death of a family member. Jeffree also admitted that he and his boyfriend had been pretending to still be on vacation when they were actually at home dealing with the loss. In his YouTube video, Jeffree Star confirmed that the family member he was mourning was Diamond, and he told fans he would be taking some time off to “celebrate” her life.

According to Life and Style, Jeffree Star and his boyfriend share five more Pomerians named Diva, Daddy, Delicious, Drama, and Da Vinci. But Diamond always held a special place in Star’s heart.

Nathan Schwandt, Star’s boyfriend of nearly five years, had a lot of experience with dogs before he moved in with the YouTube star. Cosmopolitan notes that Nathan Schwandt was a pet shop employee in Michigan before he moved to Star’s California mansion. Nathan later transitioned into taking care of the couple’s dogs and managing Jeffree’s social media accounts.

The busy Jeffree Star even complimented his boyfriend’s loving care for their brood of pups by quipping to Cosmo, “Unless you have a Nathan, don’t get a dog.”

You can see Jeffree Star’s heartbreaking video about the death of Diamond below.