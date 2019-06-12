Christie Brinkley, 65, Dons Incredibly Sexy Black Swimsuit In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

At 65-years-old, Christie Brinkley is still smoking hot.

As fans know, Brinkley has had an amazing career over the past few decades, and she’s not finished yet. The blonde bombshell has still continued modeling while proving that she has one of the most gorgeous faces in the business as well as one of the most stunning bodies. The stunner has amassed a following of 500,000 on Instagram alone, and she continues to dazzle fans with photos from her career. In the most recent snapshot posted to her account, Brinkley poses in a throwback from two years ago.

In the sexy post, the mother of three stands in the water with her two stunning daughters — Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. In the caption of the image, Christie tells fans that this photo is from a Sports Illustrated shoot from two years ago. Brinkley stands in the middle of her two girls and is all smiles while wearing her long, blonde locks down and curled. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the beautiful shot and has her toned figure on display for the cameras.

Christie shows off her long and lean legs in a black one-piece that features a few pieces of mesh cutouts, hugging her every curve. Alexa also shows that she got it from her mama in the photo, posing like a pro in a skimpy black bikini. The singer wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while looking into the camera. Then there’s Sailor, who is photographed from a back angle but looks like her mother’s twin. She, too, wears her long, blonde locks down along with a sexy black bikini that shows off her killer body.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Brinkley plenty of attention with over 16,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Christie and her girls know that they look stunning while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the great genetics that run in the family.

“Beautiful family indeed. Alexa is beautiful, hot and so talented. And Sailor is mini you!” one follower commented.

“Christie Brinkley, you and your daughters are 3 classy, and gorgeous Ladies,” another wrote.

Loading...

“You three gals are great! We are a Mother/Daughter company and we think you three must have as much fun together as we do!! Here’s to Mom’s and daughters working together!! Cheers girls,” another user chimed in with a few heart emoji.

As fans know, Christie just finished reprising her role as Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago. Since taking the final bow at the last show, the mother of three has been delighting fans with a ton of photos on her Instagram account as she enjoys some much-needed rest and relaxation.