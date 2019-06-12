‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Asked Show Producers To Step In For This Reason

Hannah Brown, star of this season of The Bachelorette, asked show producers to step out from behind-the-scenes and into the spotlight for this pivotal reason on the June 11th episode of the series.

Luke Parker and Luke Stone’s continued battles against one another overtook the competition, and instead of the men trying to win points with Hannah, they spent more time fighting and creating an uncomfortable atmosphere for the other men in the Bachelor house.

Fans were stunned when Luke S. took himself out of the competition, but not before issuing a warning to Hannah remarking “I would just urge you to keep your eyes open… I think you know who I’m talking about. Just, be wary. Just keep your eyes open, alright?”

Then, while trying to figure out where she stood with Luke P., she asked producers to intervene after telling him he wasn’t giving her what she wanted. Entertainment Tonight reported Hannah said on camera to the show’s producers. “Can somebody talk to him about what it means when I say, ‘How do you feel?”

The producers, in turn, told it was her job to make him understand her.

“I mean, [seeing him lie] was a little upsetting, but that is something that I knew that I just wanted to be able to really just figure everything out for myself, and you’ll see me do that,” she said to the cameras.

Luke P. did get a rose — albeit the final rose of the ceremony — despite his actions and the animosity the other men felt towards him over the way he has behaved in the competition. Series fans also said goodbye to both Matteo and John Paul Jones.

The remaining men in the competition are as follows:

Loading...

Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, Texas

Devin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, California

Dustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, Illinois

Dylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, California

Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, Alabama

Grant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, California

Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee

Kevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, Illinois

Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, Georgia

Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, Texas

Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, California

Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, Florida

After losing during her turn at the final rose as a contestant on The Bachelor season starring Colton Underwood, Brown is trying her best to find the truth beneath the facade of the men competing for her heart on The Bachelorette. As the season progresses, time will tell if she makes the right decision for her heart.

The Bachelorette will resume its normal scheduled airdate of Mondays beginning June 17 on ABC after being moved to a Tuesday evening time slot to accommodate the NBA Finals.