Miley Cyrus Responds To Liam Hemsworth Breakup Rumors On 10th Anniversary

Miley's speaking out amid claims she and Liam have called it quits.

Miley Cyrus is hitting back at claims that she and husband Liam Hemsworth have split while also celebrating their big anniversary. The former Hannah Montana star clapped back at the allegations with a single tweet on June 11, where she vehemently shot down the split reports and also wished her husband of six months a very happy anniversary.

Marking 10 years since they first started dating after meeting and working together on the set of the romantic movie The Last Song, Miley shared a screenshot of an article alluding to the breakup rumors and called anyone who believed they’d gone their separate ways “dumb.”

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love,” the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer wrote in her message for her man, though she didn’t actually mention Liam by name.

Referring to the breakup rumor headline, Cyrus added, “Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!”

“Some things never change…. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You’re truly,” she then said.

Though the couple only married in a surprise ceremony this past December, they actually started dating a decade ago after meeting on the set of the movie, in which Miley played Veronica Miller and Liam starred as Will Blakelee.

Twitter fans were clearly loving seeing the singer and actress shutting down the split reports. The tweet from Miley has already received more than 139,000 likes since she posted it just over 24 hours ago, as well as more than 11,000 responses from her 42.8 million followers.

But it’s not all been smooth sailing for the duo after the past decade, as their relationship has been pretty on-and-off since they first got together in 2009.

As reported by Glamour, Cyrus and Hemsworth first became engaged in May 2012, but then split in September 2013. They were then spotted together once again almost three years later in March 2016, shortly after which the couple confirmed that they were officially back together and engaged once again.

The former The Voice coach – who The Inquisitr reported was recently showing off her toned body and makeup-free face in a Chanel bikini — addressed the breakup in 2017 during an interview with Howard Stern.

“I had to. I don’t like when relationships are two halves trying to make a whole,” she said at the time when asked why she and Liam spent almost three years apart before reconciling and eventually marrying, per Elle.

“So, I don’t think that I have that co-dependency. I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome,” Cyrus then continued, relating to Stern how she found her way back to her now-husband.