Rihanna Reportedly ‘Would Love To Have Babies’ With Hassan Jameel As Her Dream Goal Is To Be A Mother

Rihanna recently revealed that she wants to be a mother “more than anything in life” while speaking to her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson for her Interview magazine cover story.

Not only that, but the singer also confessed that she was in love when Paulson directly asked her. Although they never actually mentioned her boyfriend Hassan Jameel’s name — RiRi jokingly told the actress to “Google it” when asked who she was dating — it is clear that she was talking about the Saudi Arabian businessman. And while the couple, who have been dating for about two years, is now living in London together, it seems like they aren’t in a rush to start a family.

“Rihanna would love to have babies with Hassan but she’s not in any huge rush. She’s so busy with all her projects, right now her career still takes so much time,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“But she’s in love with him. [Rihanna] does hope for a future with him and that includes a family. But there’s no timeline, she’s not stressing about it,” the insider added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair were recently seen snuggling during a boat trip in Italy, putting on some very public displays of affection and looking absolutely loved-up. And, according to Hollywood Life‘s source, the 30-year-old billionaire is just “as smitten” when it comes to his pop star girlfriend.

“It’s very much a two way street. When you see them together you can’t miss it, they clearly adore each other. And he’s very chivalrous with her, he treats her like a queen, he’s totally her Prince Charming,” they said.

It appears that, for now, the handsome couple is just focused on enjoying each other’s company and boosting their careers. Indeed, it would be insane if the 31-year-old Barbados native managed to fit motherhood into her hectic lifestyle, which includes several other roles. She’s working on new music, putting together an entirely new fashion brand, managing Fenty — she became the first woman to head an original brand at luxury fashion house LVMH with their new deal — continuously releasing high-quality makeup products through her revolutionary Fenty Beauty line, designing stunning nightwear for her Savage x Fenty brand, and — as if all that wasn’t enough — expanding her acting career with her lead role in Donald Glover’s new movie, Guava Island.

Aside from that, RiRi also needs to find the time to be with her beau, and she also often visits her family and friends in the Caribbean. In fact, she told Paulson that she has grown to realize in the past few years how important it is to spend time with her loved ones and focus on her own well-being so she can maintain a healthy lifestyle.