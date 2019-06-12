Maluma Poses In Nothing But A Bath Towel, Shows Off Toned, Muscular Body

Maluma shared a photo of himself in nothing but a bath towel, and quite frankly, his followers aren’t mad.

The “11 PM” hitmaker took a mirror selfie in a bathroom, which shows off his toned, muscular body while brushing his teeth. His arms are completely inked and on his chest, he has a lion tattoo which links to one of his sleeve tattoos.

Within seven hours of posting, the image has been liked by just under 1 million users.

“I should be your phone case,” someone shared.

“How do you look hot brushing your teeth wtf,” another asked.

“You’re a piece of heaven,” a third wrote.

Maluma is no stranger to posting photos of him showing off his body. Recently, The Inquisitr reported a different mirror selfie where he was flashing his abs while wearing glasses and sweatpants. Within 20 hours, the image received over 2.3 million likes and even caught the attention of the Queen of Pop, Madonna.

“Slow down Papi,” she wrote, referencing a lyric in their song “Medellin” that they collaborated on.

This year, he attended his first-ever Met Gala event. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Maluma was representing Jeremy Scott — who is the creative director for Moschino — for the night. He wore a smart-fitted white tux suit which was covered in sparkly tassels. The singer had shaved his head for the occasion and had dyed his hair a white, blonde color. Without a surprise, his fans swooned over his look on social media as they couldn’t get enough, per The Inquisitr.

The lead single from Madonna’s upcoming 14th studio album, Madame X, features Maluma. The track titled “Medellin” has been streamed over 21.5 million times on Spotify alone. Its music video has been watched over 28 million times and can be watched on Madonna’s official YouTube channel. In one of the scenes, she licks Maluma’s toe, which The Inquisitr previously reported. He will also feature on another track on her album, “B**** I’m Loca.”

Last month, he released his latest studio album, 11:11. The album contains collaborations with Ricky Martin, Madonna, Ty Dolla $ign, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Zion & Lennox, Sech, Chencho, and Farina. So far, the record has peaked at No. 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the U.S. Top Latin Albums chart. It has also charted at No. 6 in Spain and Switzerland. The lead single, “HP,” has been streamed over 186 million times. Currently, he has over 27.3 million monthly listeners on the app.

On Instagram, Maluma has a whopping 42.9 million followers.