Supermodel Elle Macpherson Spills Her Secrets Behind Her Stunning Figure & Tells Fans How To Achieve The Same

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson is known for her flawless figure and fantastic legs. In her monthly Get The Gloss column, the 55-year-old beauty revealed her secrets for youthful and fit legs while sharing tips and tricks for stubborn problems such as cellulite, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The six-foot-tall model revealed that achieving a photoshoot-ready body is not just for those with good genetics and added that there are many ways to enhance your figure without going to extreme measures or resorting to plastic surgery. While not everyone can achieve Elle’s long legs due to height limitations, she assures fans that they can get pretty close.

In the column, the model leaves a list of her favorite leg secrets, including getting seven to eight hours of sleep every night, practicing Vinyasa yoga, eating an alkaline, plant-based diet, drinking plenty of water, taking cold showers, dry brushing in the shower, and taking magnesium and Epsom salt baths.

One of her most tried and true secrets to combating puffiness from fluid retention and getting rid of cellulite is drinking water and engaging in plenty of outdoor exercises while body scrubbing in both hot and cold showers to remove cellulite.

Additionally, the supermodel also swears by infrared saunas for helping with skin texture and lymphatic drainage.

While achieving great legs is due mostly to exercise and diet, Elle added that there are beauty products and other methods for helping them along.

“I use lavender and chamomile aromatherapy oils, do yoga poses such as legs-up-the-walls pose and I take magnesium foot baths and soak in Epsom salts to soothe tired legs.”

Some of her favorite products include those by the Lost Explorer, such as the Arnica and Wintergreen Movement Massage Balm and the Everyday Support Balm.

The model maintains a strict diet to keep herself in shape and to reduce puffiness. Eating sugar, salt, and wheat tends to make her legs look heavier.

“I generally stick to a plant-based diet free of sugar and wheat (for the most part) and supplement it with two teaspoons of Super Elixir Greens every morning and afternoon.”

Lastly, the mother-of-two shared that wearing the right clothes and shoes go a long way in creating fantastic legs. Full-length pants help elongate the legs while quality heels add to the musculature. Elle’s favorite designers include J. Brand and Superfine jeans, while her high heels come from Louboutin, Aquazurra, or Giuseppe Zanotti.