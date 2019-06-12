Mel B Shares Fierce Photo Of Herself In Skintight Jeweled Leopard Catsuit

The Spice Girls are currently on tour and someone who is standing out is Mel B, also known as Scary Spice.

The “I Want You Back” hitmaker shared a fierce photo of herself backstage at one of their concerts, before showtime and she looks like a superstar. In the 1990s, Mel was known for wearing leopard print and has continued that signature look throughout her career.

On the “Spice World 2019 Tour,” she wears a skintight, jeweled leopard print catsuit while wearing a curly wig. If you look closely at her Instagram photo, you can see on the end of her sleeves, there are claws to give it that extra touch.

In the caption, she mentions that the weather was raining all night and that she left the stage freezing cold after her performance but didn’t care due to the crowd’s incredible energy.

Within 20 hours of posting behind-the-scenes image, it has racked up over 59,000 likes and just under 1,000 comments.

“OMG Scary Perfection,” a fan page shared.

Mel also shared the Instagram post to Twitter, which was also well received by her fans.

“You looked incredible last night. My inspiration. I loved every moment of being in the #spicecircle,” one user wrote.

“Thank you so much for coming out to dance with us in the rain! The memories kept us warm and dry x,” another replied.

Recently, Mel fired back at a radio presenter who told their listeners that the Spice Girls are lipsyncing on tour, per The Inquisitr.

Ahead of their tour, Geri Horner, also known as Ginger Spice slammed those who kept criticizing the group, which The Inquisitr reported.

The Spice Girls comeback tour started in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park on May 24. The show was their first full performance in over a decade. The Inquisitr shared the set list, and fans’ reactions to the opening night.

This week, they are scheduled to play three huge shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

All the shows announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Their manager, Simon Fuller, recently announced that the group will have to decide very soon if they want to expand the scope of their tour to go internationally, which The Inquisitr previously noted.

On June 15, their legendary movie, Spice World, will return to movie screens nationally across the U.K., which The Inquisitr revealed. The film was a huge box office success when it was first released in 1997, grossing $151 million.

On Twitter, Mel B has over 1.07 million followers. On Instagram, she has over 1.5 million followers.