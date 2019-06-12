Hannah Brown Asks ‘Bachelorette’ Producers To Talk For Her During Difficult Date

The 'Bachelorette' star had trouble communicating during a disastrous one-on-one date in Scotland.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers to the most recent episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Communication is bad this season on The Bachelorette— so much so that leading lady Hannah Brown asked producers to step in and speak for her during a difficult date in Scotland.

Hannah’s one-on-one date with Luke Parker didn’t go as planned. The Alabama beauty was hoping that the reviled import/export manager would show her his true self. Instead, his difficulty opening up cost him a rose.

Brown already admitted she didn’t want to “like” Luke P., who has been involved in blowouts with several of her fellow suitors this season. During a one-on-one date in Scotland, Parker told the Bachelorette star that everything he says and does has been magnified and blown out of proportion by the other men. But when she tried to dig deep and get to know the real Luke, Hannah became frustrated because he was unable to give her what she wanted.

“I just need the real, and real isn’t — I don’t know what I want,” Brown said, per Entertainment Tonight.

Hannah later admitted in a confessional interview that she wants to “not like” Luke and “be able to send him home.”

Clearly, Hannah has that power — she’s the keeper of the roses – but she stepped away from Luke to vent to producers and ask them to intervene.

“Can somebody talk to him about what it means when I say, ‘How do you feel?'” Hannah asked.

Alas, production told Hannah that that’s her job.

Needless to say, Bachelorette fans had plenty to say about Hannah Brown’s awkward exchange with this season’s villain and her plea to the show’s production team. Some fans reminded Hannah that while Bachelorette producers are good, they can’t produce Luke P.’s personality. Others pointed to Hannah’s own difficulty in communicating.

Hannah: can someone talk to Luke P and get him to explain his emotions and how he feels

Producers: you have to talk to him

Hannah: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hgHHnnGNTA — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 12, 2019

The communication is so bad that now Hannah is asking the PRODUCERS to talk to him. SEND HIM HOME #TheBachelorette — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) June 12, 2019

SHE JUST FOUND PRODUCERS HIDING BEHIND A BUSH AND ASKED THEM TO TALK TO BOYFRIEND #14 ABOUT HOW HE FEELS WHAT IS THIS SHOW #Bachelorette — Hannah Grace Gilmore (@XoHannahGilmore) June 12, 2019

Hannah: “Can someone tell him what I mean for me?? ”

Producers: “no you need to tell him yourself”

Hannah: *goes and lays down* — Toasted Rav (@TravioliSmelton) June 12, 2019

Hannah, producers can fix a lot of things, but we can’t fix psychopaths!!!! However, you are able to kick Luke off this show. #TheBachelorette #ProducerProblems — Paige (@PaigElizabeth9) June 12, 2019

Eventually, Hannah — who, incidentally, has a communications degree — used her words and found it in herself to do her Bachelorette duty and send Luke P. packing.

“I can’t give you this rose,” the ABC star told her shocked rejectee.

Of course, fans of The Bachelor know that Hannah Brown was once in Luke P.’s shoes. During a memorable one-on-one date with Colton Underwood last season, Hannah froze when he asked her to deliver a toast. The trainwreck scene made headlines, and many fans of the franchise wondered why ABC chose the tongue-tied Hannah to star as the next Bachelorette.

ABC’s Senior Vice President Robert Mills told E! News that the producers of the rose-filled reality show chose Hannah because she’s “kind of a mess.” As for that famous Bachelor date in which Colton asked Hannah to deliver a toast and she was incapable of completing a sentence, Mills admitted it was pretty bad.

“Obviously, if you went on that first date, even she would admit she kind of blew it,” Mills said. “It’s amazing that she even stuck around.”

Luckily, Hannah Brown began to relax and “let her guard down” as Colton Underwood’s season progressed. At the Women Tell All taping in February, Hannah admitted that she “just froze” when Colton asked her to make a toast.

“I wasn’t ready to be vulnerable in any type of way with him,” Hannah explained. “I was hyper-aware of my environment. Unfortunately, it was a simple toast but that was the moment it really hit me. I can put words together and make a sentence, but right there, I didn’t.”

Brown added that she is happy she gets to “redeem” herself on The Bachelorette.

