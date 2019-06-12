Doutzen Kroes Shows Serious Skin In A Tiny Black Bikini In New Photo

Doutzen's flashing her insanely toned abs in a tiny bikini in a stunning new photo.

Doutzen Kroes is showing off a whole lot of skin and supporting a fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel as she left little to the imagination in a new bikini snap. In a new photo posted online by Tropic of C on June 11, the supermodel revealed her insanely toned abs as she posed for the camera in a skimpy black bikini from the line.

The stunning photo shared this week showed the mom of two in a very tropical location as she showcased her seriously long and toned legs as well as her chiselled middle. Doutzen, who had her long hair tied up into a topknot on the top of her head, posed while resting up against a wall in front of a Bougainvillea plant with stunning purple blossom.

Kroes was actually supporting a fellow Victoria’s Secret model with her choice in swimwear as she sported the Ilha top with the Luna bottoms from Candice Swanepoel’s collection of bikinis and swimsuits.

Doutzen has been known to sport several looks from Candice’s collection, as Tropic of C has shared on social media in the past. Another recent Instagram upload from the brand showed the stunning Dutch model – who retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2014 – was sporting a brown bikini while riding on a skateboard.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the professional shots of the model skating were actually taken in Miami, Florida, as the mom of two was spotted rocking the skimpy number as she rode through the streets in the Sunshine State.

But that’s far from the only time Doutzen has put her bikini body on display.

Just earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared photos of the model rocking a tiny leopard-print thong bikini during a sunny trip to the beach in Ibiza.

As for how Kroes – who’s an ambassador for L’Oréal – keeps herself in such amazing shape, she opened up about her beauty secrets while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. last year.

“[It] sounds so clichéd but it definitely chimes from within. You can put as much make-up on as you want, and hide certain things, but it’s cyclical,” she shared with the fashion outlet when asked about her take on beauty. “So, when you have gratitude and feel good, make-up emphasises how you feel already.”

Loading...

“I see products as a tool to look even better and then because you look even better then you feel even better – it’s a positive circle,” Kroes then added.

The gorgeous model also revealed that one of her biggest beauty tips is always using sunscreen.

“I cleanse in the morning and then put on a serum, cream and SPF. This is something I more recently started – when you’re younger you don’t really care about your skin, it’s just there – and as you get older you see it changing,” she told the outlet of her skincare routine.