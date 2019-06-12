Bombshell Draya Michele Sets Instagram On Fire In Racy Bejeweled Thong & Bra Combo & Nothing Else

Former Basketball Wives Los Angeles star Draya Michele enjoyed a weekend of partying in Atlanta, Georgia, as she attended the Compound nightclub’s 15-year anniversary celebration. Throughout her time spent in Atlanta, the entrepreneur was photographed in several different outfits showing off her flawless figure and leaving little of her curves to the imagination.

During the high-profile pool party, the 34-year-old stunner dressed to kill in a bejeweled outfit that left most of her body on display. The outfit consisted of a bikini top and thong bottoms decorated with strings of tiny gold jewels that made the model appear to be glowing throughout the night. The top part of the outfit featured small triangles of bejeweled material that were secured to Draya’s body with thin halter straps and a string around her chest, leaving plenty of her ample cleavage uncovered.

The bottom part of the outfit was a simple black thong that was decorated with looped strings of the tiny jewels, starting below her belly button and ending just below her famed booty. During quick video clips that Draya posted to her Instagram account, the successful businesswoman shimmies her hips and turns around for the camera to display the entire outfit and show off her bare skin.

The model completed the look with oversized thin hoop earrings, her dark hair slicked back into a bun, and plenty of eye-popping black mascara and eyeliner in addition to nude-pink lips.

In the caption of the photo originally taken by celebrity news cite FreddyO, Draya quotes lyrics from TAP’s song “NAV,” which perfectly describes her shimmering outfit. The party girl’s 7.4 million Instagram followers went crazy for the latest uploads from Draya’s fun-filled weekend, leaving her messages gushing over how stunning she looked.

One adoring fan wrote, “One sec while I pick my jaw up off the floor,” while another commented, “Body goals. I’m tryna get like you as we speak honey.”

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, “@drayamichele beautiful is an understatement to describe you. Keep shining Queen.”

Loading...

Another outfit that the model was photographed in during the nightclub’s big anniversary party featured her in a tight orange minidress that included a plunging neckline and waist cutouts. The racy dress revealed Draya’s bare chest underneath while the lack of fabric on the backside showed off her muscular back and pert backside.

More photos and videos of the television personality’s fabulous weekend can be found on her social media pages.