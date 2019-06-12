Bebe Rexha Wants To Know Why Paparazzi Always Send Out The ‘Ugliest’ Photos Of Her

Bebe Rexha is known for keeping it real and her followers love that.

In one of her latest tweets, Rexha has attached two photos of herself that have been taken by paparazzi. In the pictures, Rexha is walking down a street, owning a casual look. Some of her hair is tied up in a bun while wearing tight grey gym pants and a white Nike vest top, with another vest top underneath.

“Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever,” she shared to her 1.39 million followers.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress’ tweet has so far been liked by 38,000 users and retweeted by 3,600. The tweet within eight hours has racked up over 1,800 replies from users who believe Rexha looks great and that she shouldn’t be so hard on herself.

“STOOOOP YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL I LOVE YOU,” a fan wrote.

“You look real and that’s so good to relate to. I love you,” another shared.

“Ugliest? you’re still hot af,” a user insisted.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported Bebe’s fierce, eye-catching cover for Voir Fashion Magazine. Rexha wore a jeweled, skintight garment which had huge green fluffy detailing on it. She accessorized this style with thigh-high neon yellow/green colored boots and nail varnish of the same color to match.

19 hours ago on Instagram, Bebe shared that her single “I’m A Mess” had sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. and that it had been certified platinum.

Rexha released a new single with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine” on May 31. The Inquisitr noted one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly, eye-catching leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 12 million times.

In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” At the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, she won Top Country Song for “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

Other collaborations she has been a part of include “No Broken Hearts” featuring Nicki Minaj, “In The Name of Love” with Martin Garrix, and “Push Back” with Ne-Yo and Stefflon Don to name a few.

Later this year, Bebe will embark on a North American tour with the Jonas Brothers.

On Instagram, she has over 8.5 million followers.