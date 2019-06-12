‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Stuns In A Pink Bikini At 43 In New Family Photo

Kandi's showing some skin in a pink bikini while vacationing in Mexico.

Kandi Burruss is giving fans just a glimpse at her bikini body in an adorable new family photo. The stunning Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed with her immediate family in a sweet new snap posted to her Instagram account on June 11 which showed the Burruss/Tucker family enjoying some quality time together during a trip to the beach.

In the upload, the RHOA star could be seen with her husband Todd Tucker and their two children – 16-year-old Riley and 3-year-old Ace – as well as her stepdaughter, 22-year-old Kaela Tucker. While Todd, Ace, and Riley all opted to go a little more covered for the family snap, Kandi and Kaela proudly rocked their bikinis for the sunny trip.

Burruss showed off just a little skin in her bright pink and plunging two-piece bikini, looking years younger than her actual age of 43 with braided pigtails in her hair and a pair of large black framed glasses on her eyes. As for Kaela, she opted for a bright neon yellow bikini look and large tinted sunglasses on her eyes while her hair was tied up into a large topknot in the top of her head.

In the caption, Kandi joked that she was posting the photo to let their friends and family know that they’re all okay after staying away from social media during their trip.

Ace and Kaela also shared some of their own snaps from the family trip, with Ace’s own Instagram account giving fans a better look at the family taking a ride on the water.

Tucker posted a number of photos of herself rocking the neon bikini top with a pair of long yellow pants, tagging her location as being somewhere in Mexico.

One snap showed Todd’s daughter and Burruss’s stepdaughter smiling from ear to ear while spending some time on what appeared to be a luxury yacht trip off the coast.

As for Kandi, she’s previously opened up about all the hard work that goes into her body as she enters her mid-40s.

Loading...

Last year, the Xscape singer spoke out about her pretty dramatic weight loss following the birth of Ace in 2016, revealing that she’d cut out a lot of unhealthy things from her diet.

“I think it was a combination of two things. I was breastfeeding, strictly breastfeeding for a month-and-a-half,” Burruss shared of how she got her post-baby body back in shape while speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“I give up my things that I really love, so sweets, desserts. I do not eat any desserts in the month of January. And I do not drink anything but water the whole month. No sodas, no juice, no anything but water,” Kandi then continued. “So I think the combination of doing that as well as breastfeeding, I think that’s why I lost so much.”