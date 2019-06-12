Khloe Kardashian Takes To Social Media To Address Rumors That She Was Tristan Thompson’s Mistress

Socialite Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story late Tuesday night to address rumors that she was Tristan Thompson’s mistress while he cheated on his pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, reported The Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt the need to explain her side of the story after court documents released last week revealed that Jordan claimed that she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her with Khloe a month after learning she was pregnant in April of 2016. In the child support request that Jordan filed in November 2018, Khloe was named as Tristan’s mistress.

The 34-year-old mom of one has responded to the allegations, denying any knowledge of Tristan having been in a relationship at the time she began relations with him.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will. My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Khloe continued to say that Tristan had pleaded with her to not end things, claiming that his relationship with Jordan was long over before he met the Kardashian sister. She adds that family, friends, and other people close to the NBA star confirmed that the relationship was over.

Despite not knowing anything about Tristan’s supposed infidelity, Khloe went on to apologize for causing any pain and to sympathize with any woman who has to suffer as Jordan had.

“Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this.”

In addition to claiming that Tristan was unfaithful to her, Jordan claimed in the court documents that she had suffered pregnancy complications after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her. However, she delivered a healthy baby boy, Prince, in December 2016.

Ironically, the reality television star found out that Tristan was cheating on her with multiple women just days before giving birth to her daughter True in April of 2018.

Khloe was forgiving toward the professional basketball player and attempted to make their relationship work despite the infidelity, but couldn’t continue after he was accused of cheating with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods in February of this year.