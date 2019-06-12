Sierra Skye Brings The Heat In Cleavage-Enhancing Tiny Leopard Print Bikini

Swimsuit model Sierra Skye appears to have spent the beginning of the week snapping pulse-racing photos of herself in tiny, racy bikinis for her millions of Instagram followers as she beats the summer heat. In her second post of the day on Tuesday, the 23-year-old beauty brought the heat in a sensual leopard-print bikini that highlights her curves in all the right places.

In the latest snap, the model lounges on poolside furniture, perching herself on the edge of a wooden table. The leopard print bikini top, in the style of a sports bra, pushes her chest up to enhance her busty cleavage while the high-rise bikini bottoms leave plenty of her chiseled abdomen on display.

The sexy summer look is enhanced with a thin gold chain encircling her lower belly in addition to her sparkling belly button piercing. The only other jewelry she wears for the shoot are a thin gold bracelet and simple gold hanging earrings. The model wears her wavy blonde-highlighted hair up in her signature messy bun with loose pieces framing her face while adding a touch of eye-popping black eye makeup and pink glossy lips to complete the look.

In the caption, Sierra tells her followers that she is sporting a bikini from fashion brand Hot Miami Styles while also revealing that her gaze off to a distant point is towards her “baby,” most likely referring to her long-term boyfriend Roman Palumbo.

The model’s 4 million followers loved the latest post, leaving over 60,000 likes in the first 12 hours of being posted and blowing up the comment section with compliments on the blonde bombshell’s bikini and enviable figure. In addition to being called a “goddess” and “beauty,” Instagram users left comments in reference to the leopard print swimsuit, calling her a “sexy cheetah” and “hot kitty.”

One Instagram user commented, “Lovin’ that messy bun! Super cute!,” while another wrote, “Ayyy you my fav kitty,” followed by two heart-eyed cat emojis.

Other adoring fans wanted to know where she buys her accessories, including the sexy belly chain.

Sierra appears to be a fan of animal-print swimsuits as she posted a similar leopard-print bikini snap last week to her Instagram account. The photo features her in a tiny, string bikini that barely covers her ample chest and features her teasing her followers by tugging slightly on the string of the bottoms. The model looks absolutely flawless with her long, flat tummy on display and sensual expression on her face.

One of her followers left a comment on the photo that read, “All eyes on this beauty!”