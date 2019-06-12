‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Shares NSFW Nude Shower Photo, ‘Feelin’ A Little Cheeky Today!’

Julianne's leaving very little to the imagination with a seriously sultry shower shot.

Julianne Hough is leaving very little to the imagination with a new NSFW snap shared to her Instagram account this week. The stunning new America’s Got Talent judge and former Dancing with the Stars dancer turned judge wowed fans on the social media site on June 11 when she shared a very sultry snap of herself in the shower.

The 30-year-old star posted an artsy photo of herself nude in an outdoor shower while surrounded by stone brickwork. Julianne posed with her bare back to the camera as the water poured down on her body, while her long blonde hair flowed down the back of her torso.

The stunning dancer and talent show judge slightly turned her head to the side as she looked toward the floor, flaunting her seriously toned body for her 4.6 million followers.

In the caption, Julianne – who married husband Brooks Laich in 2017 – teased her millions of fans by admitting that she was feeling “cheeky” alongside a winking face emoji and a peach emoji. She also teased by adding the hashtag “#Juicyanne.”

Understandably, fans flocked to the comments section of the revealing upload to share their admiration for the body confident star, who’s sister to World of Dance judge and ex-Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough.

“Oh what beautiful shot,” one fan commented, alongside two emoji with hearts for eyes.

Another said, “This is so beautiful.”

A third simply commented on Hough’s photo, “Gorgeous.”

The stunning but NSFW snap from Hough has already received more than 197,000 likes on the social media site in the first 12 hours since she shared it.

But this isn’t the first time the star has shown off her amazing body online as she’s no stranger to letting fans get a glimpse at her body confidence.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Julianne revealed her tiny waist and toned physique in a plunging sports bra and skintight leggings while teaching a dancing class earlier this month.

But while she appears to be very comfortable in her own skin today, the former DWTS star previously admitted that she’s struggled with self-acceptance and body confidence in the past.

Speaking to Redbook in 2017, Julianne revealed that she started to feel self-conscious while in high school.

“I was very self-accepting growing up, then something switched in middle school. I would compare myself to everyone,” she shared, adding that she also had a bad experience as an adult while shooting for a movie where she was told she was “fat” despite actually being the “skinniest” she’d ever been.

Hough then revealed her big tips and tricks for how she deals with insecurities today.

“Now, when I’m self-conscious, I’ll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head—something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened,” she said.