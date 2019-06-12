Watch Australia Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview Of Match 17

Australia must get back on the winning track against a Pakistan team that has not played in nine days since a surprise defeat of host England.

After a record third washout at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with rain wiping out Tuesday’s scheduled Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match, as CricInfo reported, the tournament will try to get back on track with one of the most high-powered matchups of the group stage, with defending — and five-time — World Cup champions Australia taking on a Pakistan team that in its last match snapped a 12-match one-day international losing streak with a stunning victory over host England. But showers are also predicted on Wednesday, meaning that the match could find itself in a reduced-overs situation, requiring both sides to be flexible with their approach in the game that will live stream from Taunton.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Australia vs. Pakistan 2019 Cricket World Cup 17th ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, June 12, at the 12,500-capacity Cooper Associates County Ground, in Taunton, Somerset, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In Australia, the match will start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 5:30 p.m. Western. In India, the first ball will be bowled at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Eastern Daylight Time, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

With Taunton — hosting its first match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup — already known as a high-scoring ground when it comes to ODI matches, the rain has added a springiness to the pitch that could limit the scoring, and give an edge to the fast bowlers on each side, according to CricBuzz.

“I think there’s just been enough rain around and enough for the wickets to have a little bit in them,” said Australia Captain Aaron Finch, quoted by CricBuzz. ”

“I’m not sure what it’s going to play like, but there’s been enough there for the bowlers.”

Watch a preview of the Australia vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup match in the video below, courtesy of CricBuzz.

Australia are looking to get back in winning form after falling to India by 36 runs on June 9, per ESPN. Pakistan, on the other hand, have not played at all in nine days since their stick win over England, thanks to a washout against Sri Lanka.

Here are the expected teams for the Wednesday Australia vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup group stage match.

Australia: David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (captain), 3 Usman Khawaja, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Shaun Marsh, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Jason Behrendorff.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Wahab Riaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shadab Khan, 11 Mohammad Amir.

Wahab Riaz of Pakistan took three wickets in his team’s shock win over England. Laurence Griffithss / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of Australia vs. Pakistan. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the England vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup showdown live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport has the live stream of the World Cup Match 17. Fans in the United States can watch a live stream of the Australia vs. Pakistan 2019 World Cup match by signing up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of Wednesday’s Cricket World Cup match.