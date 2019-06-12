Kourtney Kardashian’s Bare Chest Pops Out Of Her Robe On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her figure in a sexy new social media snapshot, and her fans enjoyed her latest post.

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to the Instagram account of her Poosh website to share a racy new photo of herself wearing nothing but a white robe.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sporting a thick, terrycloth robe that is tied at the front. Kourt has the robe pulled open at the top, and off of her shoulder a bit. The open robe gave followers a peek at her ample cleavage and bare chest underneath.

Kardashian also flaunts her lean legs as they’re seen hanging out of the bottom of the robe while she sits in her huge closet and takes a mirror selfie.

Kourtney’s long, dark hair is pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head, and she sports a minimal makeup look for the photo.

The mother-of-three’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy lip. She also accessorizes with a red bracelet around her ankle.

In the caption of the post, Poosh tells fans that establishing a mourning routine will help them enjoy their day more and promises to give them some morning hacks in a blog post on the website.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently stunned some fans and her mother, Kris Jenner, during an episode of KUWTK.

Kourtney revealed that she had gone on vacation with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as well as she and Scott’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kardashian said.

However, Kris later revealed that she was worried Kourtney would end up getting hurt by the entire situation.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Jenner stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.