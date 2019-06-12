Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq Sizzles In Skimpy Lingerie

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, is flaunting her flawless figure on social media.

On Tuesday, Malika was seen modeling a skimpy ensemble on the Instagram feed of Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh.

In the sexy snapshot, Haqq is seen wearing some skimpy, white lace lingerie. Malika sits on her knees on a white bed with white curtains behind her as she gives a big smile for the camera.

The racy lingerie flaunts Malika’s ample cleavage and tiny waist, as well as her lean legs. Haqq has her long hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the back of her head. She leaves her bangs down to frame her face and sports a full glam look as well.

Malika’s makeup look includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her lips. She accessorizes by wearing multiple bracelets on her wrist, and metallic nail polish on her fingernails.

In the caption of the photo, the website promises to help fans figure out what sort of bra they should be sporting for their taste and certain situations.

Poosh has been using photos of the Kardashians and Jenners as well as pictures of their close friends to promote their products and blog posts since they launched earlier this year, and it seems Malika has joined in the fun.

According to E! News, Malika Haqq’s sexy new Poosh photo comes just days after her breakup with her boyfriend O.T. Genasis was announced.

The couple were together for nearly two years before calling it quits. The pair began dating in the fall of 2017 just months after Malika ended her romance with Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Haqq announced her most recent split on Instagram, writing a quick and to the point post that simply read, “Single” on Friday morning.

Loading...

However, there have been rumors that Malika and O.T. were on the rocks for months. The couple had stopped posting about each other on social media, and haven’t been seen in public since late last year.

Following her split with Ronnie back in 2017, Malika opened up about what she wanted in her future.

“I think that I’m a lover that’s looking for a lover and that’s not going to be easy to find. It’s not a quick, instantaneous thing and I just need to take my time,” she said.

“I pray that marriage and children are in my future. I don’t know what will happen, but in the meantime I have amazing children in my life, so I don’t lack baby love at all. I would like to know what a little Malika looks like. I would,” Haqq stated.

Fans can see more of Malika Haqq by following her on Instagram.