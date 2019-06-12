‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Tight Green Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil is showing off her famous curves again, much to the delight of her thousands of followers on social media.

On Tuesday, June 11, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her Instagram to wow her fans with a set of sexy new snaps, accompanying them with a caption that showed off her silly personality. In the duo of photos included in the upload, the 26-year-old posed in what she called her “natural environment” — by the pool with a delicious snack in her hands. Though Haley is known for her love of Taco Bell, this time the model opted to munch on a bag of Bugles chips, and she certainly looked good doing it.

Shadows fell across the stunner’s nearly naked body, but that didn’t stop her 269,000 followers from getting a glimpse of her flawless figure, which was covered in nothing more than a tight green bikini that left very little to the imagination. Haley stunned in the skimpy bandeau top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, offering an even bigger glance of her voluptuous assets through a sexy cutout that hit right in the middle of her bosom. Her lower half sported a matching pair of high rise bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous backside. The cheeky, high-cut design of the number put her curvy booty and long, toned legs completely on display, while also drawing eyes to her flat midsection and impressive abs.

The redheaded bombshell accessorized her pool day look with a pair of trendy cat eye sunglasses and dangling statement earrings. She held a bag of Bugles in her hands, though a few of the crisps had already made their way into her mouth. She completed her look by wearing her signature red tresses down, which perfectly fell around her face and over her shoulders.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie were quick to show their love for her latest skin-baring snap. At the time of this writing, the photo has already racked up more than 3,600 likes within just two hours of going live on the platform. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they left compliments for Haley’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said that Haley looked “amazing.”

“You have the best personality!!!” commented a third.

Over the weekend, Haley hopped on Instagram to show off her incredible bikini body again. In another recent post to her account, the Minnesota native flaunted her famous unedited figure in a navy blue two-piece that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.