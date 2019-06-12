Sofia Richie Flaunts Killer Abs In Sexy Red Bra

Sofia Richie is showing off her out-of-this-world abs yet again on social media. The model delighted her followers this week when she posted a new photo of herself putting her famous figure on full display.

On Tuesday, Sofia Richie took to he Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a skimpy red outfit as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, is seen hanging out by the pool as she wears a pair of skin-tight red leggings that show off her curvy backside and lean legs.

The model adds a matching red sports bra, which flaunts her ample cleavage and showcases her flat tummy and toned abs.

Richie has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which she pulls up behind her head as she runs her hands through her mane.

Sofia dons a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. She also sports some pink blush on her cheeks and a nude color on her lips.

In the background of the photo, multiple lounge chairs can be seen by the poolside, and a little puppy is also standing behind Richie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Scott and Sofia have been together for about two years, and Richie is reportedly ready to take the next step in their relationship by getting engaged. However, she’s allegedly growing impatient with her boyfriend, who is said to be dragging his feet about popping the question.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, the insider also revealed that Richie believes that Disick’s baby mama could have something to do with his decision to put off proposing to her.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following the model on Instagram.