‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Says Her Separation With Tyler Baltierra Was Blown ‘Out Of Proportion’

Although Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra technically went through a period of separation, the Teen Mom OG star tells E! News that people “blew it out of proportion.”

“I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, ‘Oh my God, since you’re gonna live separate and do this then you’re automatically going to get a divorce, or you’re automatically gonna wanna see other people,” Catelynn explained.

However, the separation wasn’t like that at all and instead, Catelynn and Tyler took some time to live apart separately to work on themselves. Although they lived separately, they saw each other nearly every day. Catelynn continued to explain that the whole thing was blown “out of proportion.”

“It wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG premiered Monday night on MTV. On the episode, Catelynn opened up about her time apart from Tyler and admitted that she wanted him forever, but acknowledged that she doesn’t “need” him. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn admitted that if Tyler would end up wanting to divorce her, she wouldn’t be happy about it, but she knows she could do things “on her own.”

Catelynn and Tyler were first introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The couple found out they were expecting a daughter together. Together, they made the difficult decision to place their daughter for adoption. They continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG and, at the time, nobody realized that 10 years later, they would still be sharing their journey with viewers.

Over the past decade, the couple has had their ups and downs. They welcomed their daughter, Novalee, on New Years Day in 2015. Later that same year, the two tied-the-knot. Most recently, they welcomed newborn daughter Vaeda into their family.

Now caring for their two daughters at home, Catelynn and Tyler continue to invite viewers into their lives. With the new season airing on MTV, fans will get an inside look at how life has been for the couple over the past couple of months. While they have already talked about the separation, there is still a lot more story to be told for these two.

Fans can tune in to MTV Monday nights to catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG.