Rob Kardashian Makes A Dream Decision Regarding Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian grew up in what some might deem a dream world, but that does not mean the former reality star wants the same life for his daughter, Dream. The 2-year-old’s mom, Blac Chyna, is about to star in a new reality show called The Real Blac Chyna, but Kardashian has been trying to make sure Dream will not be seen on the Zeus Network show.

On Saturday, TMZ exclusively found out that, if he has his way, there is no way Rob is going to give his consent in order for his little girl to be on camera for this next event.

“Rob’s lawyer, legal pit bull Marty Singer, fired off a threatening letter to Chyna, telling her their daughter, 2-year-old Dream, CANNOT appear on her show, ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’ without Rob’s consent, and he will NOT give consent,” the outlet reported.

Kardashian “doesn’t want his daughter subjected to the long hours, the lights and the drama,” says TMZ, in a post that included a letter Rob’s lawyer wrote regarding the matter.

A promo for Chyna’s fresh docuseries — posted on Zeus‘ website — shows the singer drive up to a Los Angeles mansion. Her hair — which often changes color — is pink, and so is her tulle dress and her eye shadow. This vision in pink really pops since the scene — including the Rolls Royce she steps out of and the facade of the house she is headed toward — is pure white.

In a slow-motion exit out of the vehicle, the audience can see Blac Chyna’s feet drop to the ground. She is wearing funky stilettos that feature butterflies on the back. All of her moves are made in slow motion as a mellow song that builds to a dramatic high plays in the background.

The last line of the teaser’s tune, “This is where it ends,” seems to be referencing the beginning of the life that Chyna built.

Meanwhile, that same message also connotes the quagmire this singer must be facing, since she signed on to show off what she does in her everyday life. At least, that may be the case if Kardashian has his way. For sure, the model and entrepreneur may feel doomed if the sock designer doesn’t let Dream be part of the scene in Chyna’s new enterprise.

So, is Rob Kardashian right to pull back on Dream’s inclusion in his former fiancee’s new series, The Real Blac Chyna? If the one-minute clip of the first episode is any indication, perhaps this former Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna cast member is headed in the right direction when it comes to parenting his only child. The show, set to air sometime this summer, looks about as dramatic (and curse-filled) as real-life drama can get.