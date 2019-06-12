Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Cozy Up To One Another In Unreleased Photo Spotted At Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eagle-eyed fans have spotted an unreleased photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Entertainment Tonight reports that the framed picture was recently seen at Kensington Palace when Harry met with the Prime Minister of Nepal. But it isn’t a new photo. According to ET, the photo is from the couple’s engagement photo shoot and its frame has their monogram and signatures on it.

The photo displays the affection that has become a hallmark of their relationship. They’re standing very close to one another in a pose that radiates intimacy. Meghan also has one hand on his chest while he appears to have his hand on her waist as they both smile at the camera.

While many have speculated that their PDA (public displays of affection) might be a violation of royal etiquette rules, one expert told People Magazine that the couple determines how much affection they’ll show in public. So there’s no official code of conduct that says, for example, that they can’t hold hands or rub each other’s backs when they’re on an official engagement.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or cannot show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it’s appropriate,” said royal expert Myka Meier. “The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Cambridge chat to Jack Brooksbank during Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Since Meghan is currently on maternity leave, she and Harry haven’t been at any engagements together recently. But the Duchess of Sussex did make an appearance at this year’s Trooping The Colour parade, an event that’s meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. It was Meghan’s first official engagement since giving birth to the couple’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. While on the Buckingham Palace balcony, she and Harry were seen laughing together, clearly enjoying each other’s company as they usually do.

While it’s unclear when Megan will officially be back to her regular royal duties, it looks like she may have a hard time tearing herself away from baby Archie when the time comes. As The Inquisitr reported, insiders claim that the Duchess struggled with the thought of leaving their son to attend Trooping The Colour.

“She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen.”