Demi Rose Flaunts Major Cleavage In Gold Bikini Top

Demi Rose Mawby is definitely not shy about showing off her ample curves. The British social media sensation has 9.2 million Instagram followers who eagerly await every photo she posts of her adventures around the world — and the often skimpy outfits she wears while out and about.

Lately, she’s been adding a ton of extra stamps to her passport, travelling to destinations like Cape Town, South Africa and Ibiza, Spain. She’s had the perfect bikinis and scandalous tops ready to go for every destination — including sunny Los Angeles, California.

Demi Rose has been in Los Angeles for the past few days, and has shared pictures of herself on Instagram dining out at the restaurant Il Pastaio and rocking a figure-hugging black corset dress for a night out. Her latest photo, though, shows her nearly bursting out of a gold bikini top in a close-up selfie. Demi Rose normally seems to have someone else taking photos for her, so that her entire frame can be showcased, but in this particular shot she just took it herself — you can see the classic selfie arm on the left hand side of the photo.

While she’s rocking a bikini, it’s definitely not the type that’s to be worn on an adventure at the beach. The string bikini has two pale gold cups that are covered with intricate bead work, like a Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra. The cups are connected with a super thin string that leaves little to the imagination.

Her makeup isn’t exactly beach casual either. Demi Rose is wearing a bronzed look complete with a majorly sultry, smoky eye that would be the perfect look for a glam night out.

Given Demi Rose’s comfort level with wearing very little clothes, she could very well be attending a party in the outfit. Her caption is mysterious and doesn’t give fans much of an indication of what she has planned for the day.

Loading...

The photo racked up nearly 40,000 likes in less than half an hour, and fans were showering her with compliments. One commented “most beautiful girl on earth” with another saying she was “looking like Kim Kardashian.”

Back in 2018, The Sun reported that Demi Rose was interested in taking her internet notoriety and trying to make a modelling career happen in the United States. She was supposedly planning on packing up her bags and heading to America with her boyfriend, a DJ who is based in Ibiza, by her side.

Demi Rose hasn’t confirmed any plans to move across the world, but who knows — perhaps her time spent in Los Angeles will have her deciding to move once and for all.