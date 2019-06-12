‘The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Sequel Is Now In Development

A new trailer shows a darker game. However, Nintendo confirms no link to 'Majora's Mask.'

There have been plenty of exciting announcements to come out of E3 2019. However, for fans of Zelda franchise, the news is very exciting indeed, with Nintendo surprising the audience with news that production is underway for a sequel to the game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

As reported by Game Spot, the exciting announcement has just been made at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, which is more commonly known as E3. There is very little to report beyond the fact the sequel is in development for Nintendo Switch for Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As yet, Nintendo has not released a synopsis for the upcoming game or a release date, so fans will have to continue to wait this one out until further details are revealed.

“The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development,” Nintendo stated at E3.

However, a trailer was also shown to fans. In it, gaming fans noticed a darker feel to the sequel than seen in the megahit Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This lead to speculation that the sequel may tie into a previously released Zelda game, Majora’s Mask.

And, for some fans of the Zelda game, this is not good news. Many fans consider Zelda’s Majora’s Mask to be one of the worst games in the franchise. While containing a darker and grittier feel to it that slotted into a story within the game that was complex, many fans also found Majora’s Mask monotonous or confusing in its premise as gamers had to relive the same three days over and over again until the game was completed.

Nintendo's popular Switch game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is getting a sequel https://t.co/qwdKdxogJE — CNN (@CNN) June 11, 2019

IGN made the connection in their original article on the Zelda sequel. However, Nintendo has since clarified details of the sequel relating to a connection to the Majora’s Mask game.

“The new Breath of the Wild or the sequel to it, it’s not necessarily going to be related to Majora’s Mask or inspired by it,” said Director and Producer of the Zelda Series, Eiji Aonuma.

“What we showed you currently is a little darker.”

Regardless, the new Breath of the Wild sequel will have a lot to live up to, something it certainly has in common with Majora’s Mask, which followed the much-loved Ocarina of Time. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently usually considered to be the best Zelda game on the entire game franchise.

You can watch the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel below.

As yet, no release date has been set for The Legend ofZelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.