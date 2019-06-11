Pennsylvania State Trooper Benjamin Toth, Accused Of Paying Prostitutes For Sex, Was Turned In By His Wife

Pennsylvania State Trooper Benjamin Toth may have learned not to cross his wife.

The police officer stands accused of paying prostitutes for sex and creating fake social media profiles to arrange and cover up the trysts, and reports claim that it was his wife who turned him in. As the New York Post reported, Toth’s wife first told the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department three years ago that her husband was visiting prostitutes and using Facebook and Craigslist to set up the encounters. The case has been under investigation and now has led to charges against the trooper.

Adrienne Toth was reportedly able to give investigators some explicit posts where her husband was allegedly planning the encounters. She also gave them her husband’s iPhone 4 that he was reportedly using to arrange the visits to prostitutes. Toth reportedly concealed his identity using aliases on Facebook and Craigslist, where he made more than 20 postings to set up sexual encounters.

Toth was hit with a misdemeanor charge of patronizing prostitutes in May. He has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer said that Toth maintains his innocence. The lawyer claims that Adrienne Toth is angry about the couple’s divorce and is trying to “destroy her husband.”

“My client will never plead guilty to this matter because he didn’t do anything to be guilty of,” said Joseph Nahas, Toth’s defense attorney, via PAHomepage.

Adrienne Toth was at a court appearance this week and thanked investigators for their work on the case. She also claimed that her decision to go to the police was an act for all women.

“I just want to say on behalf of the Commonwealth they’ve done a great job, and to all the women in the county, this was for you,” she said, via PAHomepage.

Though the charges against Benjamin Toth are only misdemeanors, the strange circumstances of the charges and the involvement of his wife has helped it to attract national attention. Prosecutors said that Toth’s position as a police officer lends more importance to the charges.

“They are allegations that we’re treating very serious, especially considering the profession of the defendant,” says Michael Rakaczewski, Assistant District Attorney.

The case has also attracted considerable attention from local news outlets, even generating a controversial moment last week when Benjamin Toth’s lawyer complained that media had taken up all of the parking outside the courthouse, forcing them to walk a greater distance. Reporters claimed that there was only one media van in parking spaces at the time.