Donald Trump Attacks ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden As The Two Appear In Iowa

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both in Iowa on Tuesday to hold events aimed at courting potential voters. While the former vice president put Trump firmly in his crosshairs during his first major speech to Iowa constituents, the president went on the attack, calling Biden “sleepy” and going after his record on foreign energy.

According to The Hill, while standing behind a podium featuring the seal of the president of the United States, Trump attacked the Democratic frontrunner at an Iowa at an official White House event meant to promote his administration’s energy policy.

“He was someplace in Iowa today and he said my name so many times that people couldn’t stand it anymore… Sleepy guy,” the president said.

He also said that the country “must never be held hostage” to foreign energy suppliers and blamed Biden and former president Barack Obama for their part in making the country reliant on foreign oil.

Biden, meanwhile, at a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, called Trump an “existential threat” to the country and said that he hoped Trump’s presence in the state would be “a clarifying event.”

Trump has been particularly critical of Biden over the past day after polls revealed that the Democratic politician is leading by a significant margin over Trump in a hypothetical 2020 race. One Quinnipiac University poll found that Biden led Trump 53 percent to 40 percent, what some pollsters describe as a “landslide” margin.

The president has apparently been so rattled by the flagging numbers that he ordered White House aides to deny that internal polling shows him lagging behind Biden, as The Inquisitr reported.

Trump's internal campaign polling recently found him trailing Biden in key battlegrounds such as PA, MI, & TX (!). But instead of engaging with reality, Trump's tweeting out polls from Rasmussen, which was the least accurate midterm pollster. https://t.co/Ob0x4SOde1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, while speaking with reporters in front of the White House on Tuesday, Trump went after Biden, according to Real Clear Politics.

“I heard Biden, who is a loser — look, Joe never got more than 1% except when Obama took him off the trash heap– and now he’s failing, it looks like he’s failing,” he said.

He also announced that he would prefer to run against Biden over any of the other nearly two dozen Democratic candidates because he is the “weakest” mentally.

“I’d rather run against Biden than anybody, he’s the weakest mentally. I like running against people who are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here. The other ones have much more energy,” the president said.

He went on to say that he thought Biden’s physical stamina wasn’t as good as it used to be. The president, who turns 73 this week, has been repeatedly critical of 76-year-old Biden’s age, while downplaying his own.