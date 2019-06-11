Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Was ‘Ready’ To Perform With Her On Tour

Jennifer Lopez is currently embarking on her “It’s My Party Tour” to celebrate turning 50 years of age next month.

During her performance at The Forum in Los Angeles, Lopez introduced her daughter Emme to the stage.

“Wearing matching red dresses, the pair teamed up for a performance of ‘Limitless’, a track from Jennifer’s recent movie ‘Second Act’, as Emme, who also showed off her dance skills in the song’s video, displayed her impressive vocal talents onstage,” Music News reported.

After speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez shared that her daughter’s performance left her a little choked up.

“She wasn’t overly nervous where I felt like, ‘No, I can’t send my kid out there.’ She was just like, ready,” she expressed.

“She has it in her blood,” the “First Love” songstress continued.

“There’s not a performer alive before you go on stage where you don’t feel the nerves – it’s nervous energy, it’s adrenaline. It’s all kinds of stuff, so [Emme] was appropriately nervous.”

After the show, J.Lo shared a clip of her performing with her daughter from the same night. Within three days, the video has been watched over 9.7 million times and has been liked by over 1.7 million users.

Reece Witherspoon, Fat Joe, Vanessa Hudgens, and Steve Aoki are a few of many who praised Emme’s vocal ability.

The tour started on June 7 in Inglewood, Los Angeles and is set to go all over North America. In July, she is scheduled to play two huge shows at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. The first leg is set to end on July 27 in Miami.

In a recent interview, the “Jenny From The Block” superstar admitted that she is hard on herself, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

In her music career, Lopez has released eight studio albums — On The 6, J.Lo, This Is Me… Then, Rebirth, Como Ama una Mujer, Brave, Love? and A.K.A. To date, she has achieved four U.S. Billboard Hot 100 No.1 singles — “If You Had My Love,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix),” featuring Ja Rule, and “All I Have” featuring LL Cool J.

Lopez’s breakthrough movie, Selena, put her on the map. Since then, she has starred in hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

In September, she will star in the film Hustlers, where she is set to play the role of Ramona. Other familiar names that will appear in the movie include Cardi B, Lizzo, Usher, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. J.Lo recently revealed — via her Instagram account — that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13 in the U.S.

