Kendall Jenner Reveals She Felt Bullied By Older Sister Kourtney Kardashian On Recent Ski Trip

Kendall Jenner isn’t on great terms with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, right now. In a new sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall vents to her other sister, Khloe Kardashian, about Kourtney’s behavior on a recent ski trip in Mammoth, California. The young model admitted that she felt she was being bullied by the Poosh founder in order to impress Kendell’s friends.

The preview shows Kendall, 23, and Khloe, 34, hanging out in a bedroom together and chatting, according to Entertainment Tonight. When Khloe asks Kendall about her trip to Mammoth with Kourtney, 40, and some friends, Kendall reveals that it was “kind of a lot” for her.

“A lot of the trip people were picking on me — and by people, I mean Kourtney, most of the time,” she says. “And, whether she thought she was joking, I didn’t really think it was a joke.”

Kendall continues on to explain that it seemed as though Kourtney was attempting to look as young and cool as Kendall’s friends. She recalls a moment on the trip where it had been raining and muddy, but Kourtney placed her feet on the center console of Kendall’s car as they were driving. Kendall politely asked Kourtney to remove her feet from the console, but Kourtney allegedly refused and exclaimed, “Kendall, it’s a f***ing vehicle.”

The social media star also notes in the clip that she later asked Kourtney to hold on to her car keys while they went skiing because she didn’t have a safe pocket. Again, Kourtney allegedly told her to calm down, earning laughs from Kendall’s friends.

“My friends laugh with her,” Kendall says. “None of them took my side — they’re all just laughing together and then she feels that validation. She was putting me down to make herself feel higher or cooler.”

Of course, Kendall adds that she doesn’t blame her friends, because they likely thought it was just a bit of sibling banter. Khloe agrees, noting that Kourtney’s behavior was definitely “weird” and “not cool.”

In a confessional, Kendall explains that she and Kourtney have been getting closer in recent years and she loves to hang out with her older sister. However, during the weekend getaway, the model felt there were some moments where Kourtney was “a bit rude.”

“It really started to get to me,” she adds.

Kendall concludes by saying that she and Kourtney have not spent time together since the trip, and she has not yet approached Kourtney with her concerns.

See the full clip below.

For more on the Kardashian-Jenners, watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. on E!.