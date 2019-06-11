Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge Reveal Why They’re ‘Excited’ Lauren Conrad Didn’t Return For ‘The Hills’ Reboot

The veteran 'Hills' stars are so happy the original queen bee is skipping the reboot.

Lauren Conrad won’t be returning for The Hills reboot, and her former castmates are more than okay with it. The former MTV reality star — who ruled the original Hills and its high school-themed predecessor, Laguna Beach — passed on the upcoming reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, which is set to debut later this month.

Now, returning Hills veterans Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge admit they are happy Lauren is gone so they can show their true selves on the rebooted series.

During a press stop with Good Morning America at the London West Hollywood, Audrina Patridge said she wasn’t at all nervous about returning to the reality show that she starred in from 2006 to 2010, explaining that she did it for so long that it “was so normal.” Patridge said it was easy for her to just “snap back into it.”

But with original queen bee Lauren Conrad out, as well as Kristin Cavallari — LC’s Laguna High nemesis and the show’s other major star — Patridge and Montag tease that there is now more room for them to shine.

Montag went so far as to admit she was “excited” when she heard that Lauren Conrad wouldn’t be part of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I actually was kind of excited Lauren wasn’t on it because I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me.”

Audrina Patridge added that Conrad was the original ringleader and called the shots on the MTV reality show.

“Without Lauren, like, she was always the one — she’s the leader, the one that would tell you what to do, what not to do. So now it’s kinda like we all get… you kinda get to make your own choices and be your own self.”

Of course, it’s no secret that Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag had a rocky friendship once Heidi began dating now-husband Spencer Pratt. During The Hills original run, Lauren and her former boyfriend, Jason Wahler, famously battled with Pratt over rumors he spread about an alleged sex tape they made. The scandal marked the end of Conrad’s friendship with Heidi Montag and spawned her most famous Hills line to her former friend: “All there is left to do is forgive and forget. I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you.”

With Lauren Conrad and Kristen Cavallari officially out, The Hills: New Beginnings will reportedly focus on Hills veteran Brody Jenner and his friendships. Pratt, Montag, Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and Whitney Port will all return, and surprising newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee have also joined the cast.

You can see The Hills: New Beginnings cast on Good Morning America below.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. on MTV.