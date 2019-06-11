Carrie Underwood Rocks Out In Canada, Duets With Joan Jett

Diverse talent Carrie Underwood has been showing off her inner rock star by occasionally busting out tunes that are far from this diverse talent’s country roots. During yesterday’s Ottawa gig, the former American Idol winner entertained with all kinds of genres, including certain rock anthems, on a tour that takes her back to the United States to play Giant Center in Hersey, Pennsylvania, on June 13.

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty Tour 360” has been going strong, with the 36-year-old often inserting the Guns N’ Roses classic “Paradise City” into her setlist. The song — which was featured on the debut album from the popular group that includes Slash as a lead guitarist — shows that this country girl can sing hard rock in the best possible way.

But Guns N’ Roses are not the only rock legends Underwood understands. In fact, she was on stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMT County Fest last Friday, dueting with ultimate rocker Joan Jett.

Together, the two artists sang on such hits as “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Crimson and Clover,” and “Bad Reputation” during a medley of Joan Jett classics. At the end of the performance, the pair joined together for “I Love Rock and Roll,” the perfect number for this unprecedented collaborative effort.

Of the once-in-a-lifetime event, Carrie Underwood called Joan Jett “the coolest person I ever met” on Instagram.

That 60-year-old “cool” artist has been touring around the music scene for a while now, sitting in on numerous occasions. Before she hit up this year’s CMT Country Fest in Nashville with Carrie, she took on a punk group Bikini Kill tune during their reunion tour in Brooklyn at Kings Theater on June 5, according to Pitchfork.

Loading...

The music-based source said that Jett joined in on a cover of “Pussy Girl,” a track from Bikini Kill’s 1993 album, Rebel Girl.

As for Carrie Underwood, this celebrated singer-songwriter launched into concert mode not long after giving birth to a baby boy, Jacob. In fact, it’s been less than five months since the singer-songwriter’s second child with husband Mike Fisher was born. Their other kid, Isaiah, is 4-years-old.

Surprisingly, two months ago on April 8, Carrie joined 38-year-old actress Chrissy Metz of This Is Us fame during the 54th annual Country Music Awards (CMAs) held at Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena. Per CBS Denver, the stirring song — which also featured Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae — became one of the most stunning renditions of Diane Warren’s “I’m Standing With You.”

And with that and other appearances on the CMAs, Carrie Underwood was back to her country roots while always ready to rock on whenever the need arises.