Lady Gaga’s Ex ‘Likes’ Irina Shayk’s Thong Waterfall Snap Following Her Split From Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga’s 2019 split from former fiancé Christian Carino no longer comes as news. Fresher on the celebrity breakup front is A Star Is Born actor and director Bradley Cooper – the 44-year-old and his girlfriend Irina Shayk called time on their four-year relationship last week. As fans are likely aware, A Star Is Born saw the actor star alongside Lady Gaga. That on-screen partnership has also made headlines for possibly being the cause of Cooper and Shayk’s split.

Gaga’s ex appears to be digging one of Irina’s recent Instagram pictures. As The Daily Mail reported on June 11, the 50-year-old talent agent has “liked” the supermodel’s snap of herself in a thong swimsuit. Shayk had updated her Instagram with a goddess-like picture of herself standing in front of a gushing waterfall in nothing but a tiny black swimsuit.

Carino’s social media activity follows reports that Bradley Cooper was growing apart from his girlfriend while filming A Star Is Born with Gaga. As People reported earlier today, Cooper and Shayk’s relationship was reported to have been shaken by the actor’s time on-set with the Joanne singer. A source spoke to the magazine regarding Cooper’s behavior during the 2018 movie’s shooting.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born. They tried to save the relationship but it had changed. Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship, few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source said.

Cooper and Shayk are parents to a 2-year-old daughter. Gaga and Carino split without children, but their relationship is nonetheless still in the news. If anything, this former couple is making the biggest set of headlines since their split on account of Carino’s activity on Irina’s Instagram.

Loading...

As The Daily Mail reported, Bradley’s A Star Is Born chemistry with Gaga was “explosive.” The newspaper chronicles the singer having had to “deny” that the two were romantically involved. The singer slammed suggestions of love to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Yeah, people saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she said.

In what is beginning to sound like a bit of messy love triangle, Carino’s “like” sees Gaga’s ex showing a questionable degree of attraction to his ex-fiancée’s co-star. The move could also be interpreted as one of jealousy – namely, that Carino was himself displeased at Gaga’s apparent closeness to Cooper during filming.