Ciara Surprises Fans With Pixie Cut Hairstyle

Ciara is not only known for her entertainment skills but also for her beauty.

The “Body Party” hitmaker shared a video of herself sporting a pixie cut and her fans reacted passionately in the comments section. In the clip, Cici’s hair is very reminiscent of Toni Braxton/Halle Berry. She has on pink lipstick, a silk robe that is a similar color and a jeweled necklace that has a cross on it. Her cheekbones seem to pop even more with shorter hair and as always, she looks stunning.

Fans are unaware of whether she has actually chopped her hair off or if she’s wearing a wig. Her caption implies she’s chopped off her hair but not everyone is convinced.

“No way!!! That has to be a wig!! Either way, you are STUNNING!!” one user shared.

“Your facial structure is AMAZING,” another mentioned.

“Love it but please be a wig,” someone said.

“If Halle and Toni had a baby…” a fourth commented.

Within six hours of sharing the video, it has been watched over 586,000 times and liked by over 123,000 users.

Last week, Ciara attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in a see-through garment, per The Inquisitr. The outfit was designed by Vera Wang, and Ciara expressed in her Instagram caption that it was one of her favorite looks.

The see-through, cut-out floral dress showed off her insane body and beautiful legs. The garment was off the shoulder and very eye-catching. Underneath the dress, Cici wore a black crop top and high-waisted hotpants while owning her hair in long dreadlocks. She accessorized the look with a pair of high heels, which had some inches on them.

Loading...

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. So far, the album has peaked at No. 9 on the U.S. Top R&B Albums and No. 10 on the U.K. R&B Albums. According to her Instagram caption, it has achieved over 135,000 equivalent global album sales. Her single “Level Up” has gone gold and is close to platinum status while the overall album campaign has gathered in over 208 million global YouTube views.

The new record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

Last month, the “Freak Me” songstress turned up at the Met Gala event in style. In a video clip uploaded to her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet, claiming that history had been made. The Inquisitr reported this as she did it with musician Big Freedia while dancing to her single “Play.”

On Instagram, Ciara has a huge following that boasts over 22.5 million.