Kenya Moore, 48, Shows Off Amazing Physique In A Yellow String Bikini

Kenya Moore is letting her hair down while enjoying some fun in the sun in her latest Instagram snapshots.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared three photos of herself on a balcony overlooking the ocean. The first one is a selfie of the former Miss USA as her hazel eyes stare into the camera. Moore’s long locks are wavy, and she is rocking a mostly bare face, only adding a nude pink lip. In the following two posts, Moore’s 1.6 million followers are able to see the 48-year-old mother of one’s stunning body. While wearing a yellow string bikini, Moore shows off her toned abs and fit arms as she looks toward the camera in one photo, while shying away in another.

According to Moore’s tags, she is showing off her bikini look in support of plant-based vitamin company Body Complex RX. At the time of writing, Moore’s posts received more than 100,000 likes between all three photos. The snapshots also received more than 2,000 comments from Moore’s followers.

“Giirrrlll yo body!!! Only in my dreams. You look good!” one follower exclaimed.

“Come through queen twirl!” another follower chimed in.

Since giving birth to her and husband Marc Daly’s daughter Brooklyn in November 2018, Moore has been sharing different methods that she has used to get her body back on track. The reality star has credited smoothies and exercise as the reason her body has been able to “snap back,” which she mentioned in an Instagram post back in February.

While many of Moore’s fans were amazed by her physique, the personality’s comments were also filled with fans who were wondering if she was gearing up for her return to RHOA this fall. Hollywood Life reports that Moore was seen shooting the forthcoming season with returning cast member Porsha Williams.

“Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source told the outlet. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June. The other ladies are excited to have her back as well.”

HL also shared that many of the Bravo show’s core housewives will return, including Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Kandi Burruss. The show’s original cast member NeNe Leakes has reportedly not begun filming any scenes for Season 12. While the Glee alum “isn’t thrilled” for Moore’s return, she will reportedly film with her because “she knows Kenya is good for TV.”

Fans of Moore can follow the reality star on her Instagram account.