10 Times Olivia Culpo Nearly Broke The Internet With Her Instagram Snaps

Olivia Culpo poses for a photo at a Holiday Campaign Launch.
One thing is for sure — Olivia Culpo definitely knows how to get her Instagram followers’ temperatures rising.

As fans know, Culpo is one of the most famous models on the planet and everywhere she goes, people know exactly who she is. The brunette beauty has been tied to a number of high-profile celebrities including Nick Jonas and Miami Dolphins star Danny Amendola and he’s also flaunted her figure for a ton of different magazines including the infamous The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Olivia also happens to be wildly popular on social media and has a number of loyal fans. On Instagram alone, the 27-year-old has already amassed 4.1 million followers on the platform alone and that number seems to be growing by the day. And while the model posts a wide-range of photos and videos on her account, especially from magazine spreads and photo shoots, she is definitely most well-known for showing off her bikini body in a slew of sexy swimsuits.

Back in 2012, Olivia earned the Miss Universe crown and since then — her career has been on fire and so has her Instagram account. Scroll down to see 10 times that Olivia almost broke the internet with her sexy Instagram snaps.

1. Snakeskin

While most people find snakes incredibly creepy in photos and in person, Olivia is proving that she is one of the only people who can actually make a snake look sexy.

@si_swimsuit .. It’s finally here!!!!!! This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember). I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world. Looking back at this first picture, I know exactly what was going through my mind at the time. I was so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be doing something I had dreamed of, and wished and hoped for since I was a little girl. And I sit here today feeling SO grateful. I feel like I worked really hard, and hope I can use my experience to inspire people to 1. Always follow your dreams 2. Know the power of the law of attraction and manifesting what you want in life 3. Try your hardest to always give thanks, even when it is difficult and you may not understand why certain things happen when they do. Even though I was struggling on this day, I know in this picture I was thanking God for the opportunities life has given me and for making every day a blessing. I love you all and PS thank you for the bday wishes!!!!

2. Vacation Ready

Olivia Culpo selfies are obviously the best selfies. In this particular snap, Culpo has her bikini on display in a tiny white, ruffled two-piece.

3. Spilling Out

It’s unclear if this photo shows the former Miss Universe winner in a swimsuit or some NSFW lingerie but either way — she looks absolutely stunning.

4. Major Cleavage

Even when she’s covered up in a studded leather jacket, the 27-year-old still brings the sexy to each and every photo that she shares.

????

5. Lady in Red

Red is known for being one of the hottest colors on the planet and Olivia has proven time and time again that red is fire.

❤️

6. Laying Out

Only Olivia can upstage a stunning background like the one in this particular photo.

Boat day anyone? @calzedonia

7. Bermuda Babe

The Sports Illustrated model is known for jet-setting across the country and vacationing in a number of different places, but it definitely seems as though a tropical setting suits her best.

Woke up in Bermuda ???????? ???? ❤️

8. Lean Back

In this snapshot, Olivia dazzles her fans with a behind-the-scenes photo from one of her many, popular photo shoots.

#BTS….. Shooting something secret ????????

9. Daisy Dukes

Even though only half of her bikini is visible in the photo, the daisy dukes make the photo that much hotter.

????????????????????

10. Looking Like a Goddess

Judging from her Instagram account, it definitely seems like white is Olivia’s color.