Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Selena Gomez On Instagram

Singer Selena Gomez is no stranger to fame, and she’s found herself in the limelight since her childhood stint on Barney and Friends. As she’s grown up, Gomez managed to create a seemingly effortless, sexy personal style that appeals to her fans on many levels.

Last night in New York, Selena Gomez went to The Dead Don’t Die premier. Her look at the Netflix event caused Vogue to declare the “Good for You” songstress ensemble perfect for balmy summer evenings. Gomez’s romantic updo and extensive cleavage paired with gorgeous sun-kissed skin and a nude lip were created for the warmer months filled with sunshine.

The “Bad Liar” singer recently made headlines for quietly deleting all evidence of her romance with singer Justin Bieber from her social media, according to The Inquisitr. Bieber has moved on with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, whom he professes to be head over heels in love with. Meanwhile, it’s been more than a year since Gomez and Bieber’s final breakup, and she’s moved forward by removing her posts about him from that period in her life.

Gomez has not removed the bevy of beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram, though, and here are 10 of the hottest photos of the “Hands to Myself” crooner on her Instagram account.

Gomez looks effortlessly cool and comfortable with a low-key sexy vibe in her Puma outfit. As a Puma spokesperson, the singer often wears the brand on her social media, and she makes Puma look sexy.

A bold red lip and a red bikini top stand out in this stunning photo of Gomez. She’s staring straight into the eyes of the beholders, and they cannot help but see beauty.

Windblown hair, a simple white tank, light makeup, and a cross necklace turn Gomez into the quintessential girl next door in this share, which has over 12 million likes.

Last summer, the “Body Heat” singer warmed things up on a boat in a multicolored bikini that showed off her ample assets while hanging out with friends.

In another Puma outfit, Gomez sizzles. The outfit’s sheer panels offer viewers a glimpse at the singer’s enviable toned legs. Hoop earrings, messy hair, and a sultry far away gaze complete this hot look.

Heavy eye makeup, a nude lip, and a slip-inspired gown make Gomez’s rooftop shot memorable.

This delicate gown offers fans a taste of Gomez’s toned legs and a peek of her ample cleavage while remaining elegant and beautiful

A cropped peasant top, multicolored bikini bottoms, and pink slip on high heels make for an unusual bike riding getup, but the overall effect is one her followers won’t forget.

The singer literally tickles the ivory with her toes in this simple, sexy photo of herself atop a piano wearing a white, man’s button-down and not much else.

Another slip-inspired dress provides Gomez a comfortable outfit for enjoying smores with friends.