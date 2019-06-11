‘General Hospital’ Wednesday Spoilers: Both Ryan And Jordan Are Asking Plenty Of Questions

All signs point toward Wednesday bringing a buzzworthy episode of General Hospital. Spoilers reveal that Ryan will regain consciousness and he will have a lot of questions about what has happened. Jordan also has questions and she may not like the answers she gets.

The last that viewers saw of Ryan, he was unconscious after the surgery to remove his kidney. While he had supposedly agreed to the transplant after Stella tore into him, fans had speculated that Kevin pretended to be Ryan and was the one who signed that paperwork.

The way Friday’s show ended, with Ryan being wheeled away and the theoretical co-conspirators all glancing at one another, seemed to confirm that theory.

Now, Ryan will wake up and General Hospital spoilers share that he will be quite confused. Finn and Valerie will be tending to him and watching over him as he asks where he is.

Of course, telling Ryan that he’s at Pentonville is easy enough to reveal. However, he’ll surely figure out quite quickly that he’d had surgery and was unconscious for some time and that’s the reaction viewers won’t want to miss.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Jordan will also be trying to sort through all that has happened. Her surgery to get Ryan’s kidney went well, but she doesn’t understand how he ended up agreeing to be a donor. SheKnows Soaps indicates that she will confront her husband and demand answers, and Curtis will probably try to dance around giving her the full details.

Jordan's making peace with the people she needs to say goodbye to. Is this the end for her?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/zQvBfknSVr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 4, 2019

Will Jordan figure out the scheme that Curtis concocted with Finn and seemingly a handful of others like Franco, Kevin, Elizabeth, and Stella? Given the fact that she’s the police commissioner, fans will surely be annoyed if she doesn’t pick up on any of this.

Wednesday’s episode also brings more with Ava. Nina has been working to convince Ava to do a big story for Crimson and it looks like that will move forward. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Ava will face cutting her losses in some way during the next show.

Loading...

WATCH: Stella stands in the way of Ryan's last stand against donating one of his kidneys to Jordan. #VerneeWatson @thejonlindstrom #GH pic.twitter.com/hFWNtGG43C — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 5, 2019

It seems likely that Ava will learn that Ryan regained consciousness at Pentonville and is going to survive her attack on him. She’ll surely be disappointed to hear this, but at this point, there isn’t much she can do about it. She may realize that all she can do now is forge forward and try to rebuild her life.

Will viewers get confirmation of the conspiracy that seemingly led to Ryan unwittingly donating his kidney? If that is what happened, how will he react? Will Jordan figure it all out? General Hospital spoilers hint that Wednesday’s episode will be a juicy one and fans will not want to miss what goes down.