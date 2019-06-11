‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Says She’s Sexually Attracted To Several Men, And She’s Not Holding Back

The Alabama beauty queen is not ashamed to show her sexuality on camera.

Hannah Brown says her Christian faith is important to her, but that doesn’t mean she’s holding back when it comes to her sexuality. The Bachelorette star, who is a devoted Christian, believes that Jesus still loves her even though she has had sex before marriage.

In a new interview with People, Brown also admitted that she has a strong sexual attraction to more than one of her suitors on The Bachelorette. Hannah Brown said that while her faith is “really important,” she refuses to hold anything back while on her journey to find love. The Alabama beauty queen added that part of a relationship is being “sexually attracted to somebody.”

“I am sexually attracted to these men, and I’m not going to hold back on that. The time that I have with them is the time on camera, so if I want to make out with them, I’m going to make out with them. I don’t feel like I should have to defend that because I’m a woman, and I’ve seen a lot of Bachelors do that. And relationships are multi-faceted, and I have to explore all that.”

Brown said she is an “open book” this season on The Bachelorette. Viewers have already seen her strong physical attraction to several of her guys this season, most notably the controversial Luke P.

The Bachelorette: Hannah Brown Says There's 'No Denying' Her Connection with Luke P. https://t.co/i2RrKRZ5lP — People (@people) June 5, 2019

Refinery 29 notes that in addition to her undeniable physical attraction to Luke Parker that has already included a private massage and steamy makeout sessions, Hannah was shrieking with excitement as she eyed her Speedo-clad suitors during a Mr. Right competition. Hannah also rolled around in bed with Connor Saeli and grabbed Tyler Cameron’s booty as The Bachelorette’s cameras rolled.

But it appears Hannah may have to defend her sexuality at some point this season. In a promo for The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown is shown defending her decision to have premarital sex by telling an unidentified suitor that Jesus still loves her even though she is no longer a virgin.

Hannah Brown’s openness about her sexuality comes amid a double standard on the ABC reality show. While many Bachelor stars share fantasy suite rooms with multiple women, some of the female stars on the ABC dating franchise have been shamed for their overnight dates.

Five years ago on the live After the Final Rose show, rejected runner-up Nick Viall called out Bachelorette Andi Dorfman for “making love” to him in the fantasy suite right before getting engaged to Josh Murray a few days later. Viall later apologized for slut-shaming Andi, but explained on a blog post for Patheos that she knew the night of intimacy was “a big deal to him” and that her decision to have sex with him when she knew she’d also be sleeping with Josh was “not appropriate.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe—who, incidentally, also spent the night with Viall when he showed up on her season of the rose-filled reality show— said that intimacy is a normal part of a relationship.

“I don’t know why everyone is so shocked by it,” the former Bachelorette star said.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.