Kylie Jenner Falls Off A Chair At Friend’s Birthday After Having A Few Drinks

Kylie Jenner has led a pretty chilled lifestyle ever since welcoming her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, so it’s probably fair to say that she hasn’t been partying that much the past year.

So when she got together with her closest friends for another round of celebrations for the birthday of her bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou (a.k.a Stassie), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seemed to struggle a tiny bit trying to… “keep up.” Kylie took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share several photos and videos from the fun-filled evening with her pals, starting off with a snap of a drink that she captioned, “true life: trying to keep up with @stassiebaby,” tagging her BFF.

She then shared a couple of clips showing the girls having the time of their lives as they danced their troubles away to Rosalía’s new hit tune “Aute Cuture” in what appeared to be a party limousine. According to Hollywood Life, the 21-year-old also reposted a video originally shared by Stassie on her Insta stories that showed the two besties snuggling, but Kylie went so hard for the hug that she ended up falling off her own chair! The girls laughed it off and Stassie even captioned the video, “What happens when she tries to keep up. She fell off her f*ckin chair.”

Kylie, Stassie, and some of their closest friends have been celebrating the latter’s birthday for quite a few days now. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they have been attending a series of lavish events for the special occasion, kicking off the celebrations last Friday with a star-studded bash at West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows, which Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s former longtime bestie, was also invited to.

Then the young billionaire organized a very extravagant The Handmaid’s Tale watch party at her own Hidden Hills mansion on Saturday, with some of hers and Stassie’s friends also in attendance, including Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, and Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel. Everyone dressed up in full costumes as they rocked up to Kylie’s house for the event, which was decidedly more chilled than the one on Monday.

On Sunday, everyone stripped down to their bikinis as they enjoyed a sunny pool hang-out, with both Kylie and Stassie sharing lots of pics from their fun-filled afternoon, where Stormi also made an appearance. After that, the two besties also wore matching black bikinis and cute Chanel outfits as they embarked on cycling adventures and attempted to play golf, all of which they showcased on their respective social media. Kylie and Stassie have been close friends since their teenage years, and it seems like now, with Jordyn out of the picture, the blonde beauty may just take the best friend spot.