Joe Biden Vanquishes Donald Trump In Landslide, New Poll Shows, Also Leads Democrats By Double-Digit Margin

Democrat Joe Biden would win a general election election against Donald Trump by ' landslide proportions' if that election were held today, according to poll results reported by 'The Hill.'

Democrat Joe Biden, who served eight years as vice president to United States President Barack Obama after serving 36 years as a U.S. Senator from Delaware, appears well on his way to becoming the next president, at least according to data in new polling — including a poll released on Tuesday that shows Biden winning a victory of “landslide proportions” over Donald Trump in a head-to-head general election, according to a report by The Hill.

The new poll by Quinnipiac University asked voters who would get their vote if the election were held today: Biden or Trump. The poll found a whopping 53 percent saying they would vote for Biden compared to just 40 percent for Trump.

Only 1 percent said that they would vote for “someone else,” while 2 percent said that they would not vote at all, and 4 percent said they did not know who to vote for. But with a 13-point lead, according to the telephone poll that sampled 1,214 American voters, according to Quinnipiac, even if Trump won every undecided voter, a voter who prefers “someone else,” and a voter who plans not to vote — he would still come up six points short of Biden in a general election matchup.

Of five head-to-head polls released since Biden declared his candidacy on April 25, the new Quinnipiac poll shows the widest margin for Biden. In the Real Clear Politics average of all head-to-head polls, however, Biden maintains a comfortable 8.8-lead over Trump.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden appears headed to a massive election victory, according to new polling. Dustin Chambers / Getty Images

At the same time, the Quinnipiac polls showed Biden maintaining a comfortable lead over his competitors in the Democratic field, with an 11-point lead over second-place Bernie Sanders — the Vermont senator who also rain in the 2016 primary against eventual nominee Hillary Clinton — and holding a 15.5-point lead in the RCP average of all Democratic primary polls.

But the bad news about his reelection prospects in the Quinnipiac poll was far from the only unsettling polling results Trump has been forced to deal with in recent days. According to a New York Times report, Trump’s own campaign recently conducted private, internal polls in 17 states that were key to Trump’s 2016 victory — and the results were “devastating” to Trump’s reelection chances.

Rather than taking steps to shore up his poll numbers, The Times reported, Trump simply ordered his aides to lie about them, denying that they revealed damaging results for Trump. Instead, “Trump instructed aides to say publicly that other data showed him doing well,” according to the report.