Britney Spears Rocks Itsy-Bitsy Thong Bikini On Miami Yacht

One half of Britney Spears might come in parking lot sweats, but the other half is a bikini queen. The Toxic singer’s June 11 Instagram update showed off her bikini-ready body, and it came with an apt yacht setting.

Britney’s update sent fans three snaps. All showed the 37-year-old in a yellow-and-black two-piece. While the first photo saw the singer shot from the waist up and sitting down, the second and third offered a more comprehensive view. Britney was seen lounging with her boyfriend Sam Asghari on a glitzy-looking yacht. She also posed with him at the vessel’s edge.

Pushing 40 she may be, but this music legend comes with a body to rival some of Hollywood’s youngest stars. The singer’s tight yellow upper showed off her toned shoulders, while the thonged lower sent fans a cheeky peek at her rear. Fans wishing to see this energetic sensation’s muscular legs should make a beeline for the second snap.

Britney had referenced her location in her caption. Likewise given a mention was Asghari.

Fan comments are proving interesting today. Britney’s yacht update follows a video she made accusing the paparazzi of editing her images to make her appear heavier. Yesterday’s comments saw Spears called “skinny as a needle.”

The phrase appears to have returned in today’s comments section.

“My skinny needle queen,” one fan wrote.

The comment received over 480 likes within 45 minutes of being posted.

“forever skinny as a needle,” another user commented.

The phrase manifested via countless comments.

While not appearing markedly underweight, Britney is slim. Her rock-hard muscles place her as one of Hollywood’s fitspo icons – and with good reason. With frequent workout videos showing this star pushing herself to the limits, Spears’ Instagram is known for being fitness-centric. Her workout videos are inspirational, although they’re also popular for seeing the singer don tiny outfits.

Britney has proven a major headline-maker for other reasons this year. The singer’s hospitalization at a mental health facility had fans worried. Given that Britney’s 2000s era was renowned for being unstable, the concern was understandable. That said, this mother of two now seems more stable and happy than she’s ever been.

Comments to today’s post also saw Britney’s nearest and dearest pop up.

“The first picture is my favorite #Smile,” came from Sam Asghari.

Britney’s yacht snaps had racked up over 200,000 likes within one hour of going live. The picture has already been liked by Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Britney has 21.9 million Instagram followers.