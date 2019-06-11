Did Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Hire A Pastor With Transphobic Views To Marry Them?

The 'Vanderpump Rules' couple is getting married on June 29.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are on fire on Twitter.

Just weeks before the Vanderpump Rules couple is set to wed, fans are wondering if Taylor and Cartwright are actually being married by a man who is transphobic.

According to a June 11 report from The Cheat Sheet, Lara Parker, the deputy editorial director of BuzzFeed, took to her Twitter page on Monday and shared a number of controversial posts with her fans and followers, one of which included Taylor and Cartwright’s pastor, Ryan Dotson, reacting to the news of a transgender person being appointed as a deacon to the United Methodist Church.

“WHAT???? I would run from these churches. Blows my mind. How many pages did they rip from the Bible to make it alright?” Dotson asked in a July 2018 post shared on Facebook.

In another post, Dotson was seen applauding a man for becoming a United States citizen “the right way” and telling his followers, “This is how immigration should work.”

Dotson also expressed his excitement for Alabama after the state passed an abortion ban.

“I applaud Alabama…..thank you for standing for the unborn,” he wrote in a third Facebook post shared by Parker.

In Parker’s tweet, the editor said there were a lot of reasons she’s no longer interested in watching Vanderpump Rules but noted Taylor and Cartwright’s upcoming ceremony with Dotson as her “biggest reason” for changing the channel. Parker also lashed out at Cartwright for marrying someone who verbally abused her.

While Parker failed to mention Taylor’s infidelity, the longtime reality star and model admitted to sleeping with another woman just one year before asking Cartwright to marry him.

Following Parker’s tweet, a ton of fans flooded the comments section of her post and began weighing in on Dotson’s shocking statements, and the way in which Taylor, Cartwright, and Bravo TV are supporting him and giving him a platform.

“I’ve been on my way out on VPR. It’s just not pleasant to watch. This is putting me over the edge. And I have no idea why Lisa or Andy let it slide. They have the upper hand!” one person said.

“I have MANY thoughts on LVP and hypocrisy of values vs ratings,” added another.

When Dotson was first announced as Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding officiant, Cartwright was forced to defend her choice during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. However, according to Cartwright, Dotson isn’t transphobic.

“I talked to him myself and he promised me that he was not that way,” she explained.

“I’m not going to say too much, but I will say that I’m a huge supporter and always will be of the LGBTQ community, and no matter what, I would never try to ever make anybody feel uncomfortable,” Cartwright added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is currently in production and expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.