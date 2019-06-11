Kim Kardashian Announces New Body Collection With Photos Of Her Dangerous Curves

Kim Kardashian is adding skin care specialist to her many talents.

The KKW Beauty CEO announced that she would be adding a body collection to her popular brand. Kardashian took to her Instagram page to show off some of her products, including a loose shimmer powder and a skin-perfecting body foundation.

To add to the promotion for the beauty line, Kardashian joined several models in wearing nude-colored bodysuits in a desert. At the center of the image, Kardashian perched on a rock as her long brown hair covered most of her face. Kardashian’s suit also covered her chest and stomach, leaving her to show off her bronzed, sculpted legs. At the time of writing, Kardashian’s post received more than 300,000 likes from her 141 million followers. The snapshot also received more than 1,000 comments from Kardashian’s fans.

“FINALLY!!!!! I’m so excited!!!!” Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner exclaimed.

“I’m sooooo excited for this!!!” another follower chimed in.

Kardashian shared in her post that her venture into the skincare world is something she has been plotting for over a year. The collection is slated to launch on June 21 and will include Skin Perfecting Body Foundation, Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body and a Body Brush. Kardashian also wrote that the collection will give consumers “creamy and blendable” formulas that they can use to achieve as much “coverage and shimmer” as they desire.

Kardashian hinted about launching something in the beauty realm on Sunday, June 10. While wearing a nude two-piece set, the beauty mogul showed off her bronzed body again and proclaimed that she had the “ultimate body perfecting secret.” Many fans revealed in her comments that they were sure the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was creating a shapewear line.

“Kim, I thought you were coming out with your own spanx!!!!!!!” one follower exclaimed under Kardashian’s announcement post.

Kardashian’s move into skincare could possibly help her join the billionaire club alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner. Forbes reports that Kardashian is estimated to be worth $350 million. KKW Beauty is reportedly a large factor of Kardashian’s net worth since she launched it last year. The beauty brand also earned Kardashian a spot on Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Richest Self-Made Women list.

Kardashian also reportedly makes a hefty earning through her other business deals, including endorsements, her mobile game, her social media influence and producer credit on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

KKW Beauty’s body collection will be available exclusively on its website.