Julie Chen Moonves Opens The Door To ‘Amazing’ ‘Big Brother 21’ House

The rarely-seen CBS host teases the return of the summertime reality show.

Julie Chen Moonves is teasing an “amazing” house for the Big Brother 21 guests. The longtime host of the CBS summertime reality show posted a pic of herself peeking outside of a door in the soon-to-be-sequestered digs that will house 16 contestants in just two weeks. Chen Moonves teased that she has been hiding out at the house as she prepares to host the reality competition all summer long.

Several Big Brother alums, including last season’s lovebirds Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, posted reactions to Chen Moonves’ teaser.

“Can’t wait to see the new house!!!” Rummans wrote.

But some fans questioned why Chen Moonves’ photo showed only one door and not the usual double doors leading into the Big Brother house. Others noted that Chen Moonves could be peeking out from the Diary Room or another area in the house.

“In a closet? Diary room? Outside the front door?” one fan asked.

The Big Brother house reveal is one of the most highly-anticipated events for fans of the CBS reality show. Last summer, a press release by CBS described the Big Brother 20 house as “inspired by the fun, colorful and creative interactive spaces on tech campuses around the globe, with a dynamic touch of innovation in every room.”

Past themes have included travel, an “urban treehouse,” and Alice in Wonderland.

Chen Moonves’ first peek from inside the Big Brother house comes just one day after Season 11 and 13 veteran Jeff Schroeder announced that the Season 21 cast will officially be revealed on June 17. He also noted that he will be back to interview the new Big Brother houseguests on the live feeds.

There has been very little information released about the new season of Big Brother. Even Chen Moonves’ involvement was called into question, despite the fact that she has hosted the show since its debut in 2000. Last fall, Chen Moonves stepped down from her role on CBS’ The Talk amid her husband Les Moonves’ misconduct scandal. Chen Moonves has been keeping a very low profile in the wake of her husband’s scandal, but she returned to Big Brother earlier this year to host the Celebrity Edition, and now she is back for Season 21.

Meanwhile, rumors about this season’s theme and the identities of the houseguests continue to fly. An earlier Instagram post showed Chen Moonves wearing a leather jacket with a patch on it that says “all-stars,” causing some fans to speculate that an all-stars edition of the show is on the way.

An unverified Twitter spoiler page, #BB21Spoilers, has claimed that Big Brother 21 will include six veterans and that viewers will vote four former players back into the house. The veterans listed in the possible casting leak are Cody Calafiore (BB16), Vanessa Rousso (BB17), Alex Ow (BB19), Haleigh Broucher (BB20), Tyler Crispen (BB20), and fan-favorite Johnny Mac (BB17).

Oprah magazine notes that one seemingly credible casting rumor came from Rob Has a Podcast correspondent Brent Wolgamott, who took to Twitter to tease that, while he “rarely”‘ tweets things like this, Big Brother fans should “expect 8 returning vets.”

Big Brother Season 21 premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.