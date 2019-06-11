Tamra Judge Includes Rumored New Cast Member Braunwyn Windham-Burke In ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Sneak Peek

Is this confirmation of her addition to the show?

Tamra Judge just teased fans on Instagram of Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

Months after rumors first began swirling in regard to the mother of seven’s potential addition to the show, Judge took to her Instagram page where she shared a sneak peek at the upcoming 14th season of the show that included Windham-Burke.

According to a report from OK! Magazine on June 10, Judge shared the post on Sunday, June 9, and included a photo of herself dancing on a table with her co-star and longtime friend Shannon Beador and the rumored new cast member, Windham-Burke. While Judge didn’t confirm what the event was for, the magazine said it was likely a housewarming party and suggested fans would soon see the entire scene play out on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

The outlet went on to reveal that Judge, Beador, and Windham-Burke were all dressed in casual outfits for the bash. Judge was wearing a pair of jeans and a red-and-white blouse and Beador was sporting a blue jacket, shirt, and white pants. Meanwhile, the alleged latest addition to the show was seen in a red top and black pants.

In the photo Judge shared on her Instagram page, she included not only a look at Windham-Burke but also the “RHOC” hashtag.

In February of this year, after Windham-Burke was first caught filming with her new co-stars, Radar Online shared a report in which they revealed that the potential new cast member had hit it off with Beador.

“It’s too soon to tell, but Braunwyn seems to have adapted to the other girls pretty quickly,” a source said at the time. “It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing.”

Loading...

The insider went on to say that despite rumors claiming Windham-Burke was brought to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast to replace the allegedly demoted Vicki Gunvalson, that was not the case. In fact, the source claimed Windham-Burke has been in talks to join the show for some time.

“Vicki wasn’t replaced by Braunwyn! She was eyed to join the cast even before all this stuff went down with Vicki,” the insider said.

Gunvalson has denied rumors of an alleged demotion on a number of occasions.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to premiere on Bravo TV this July.