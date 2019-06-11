‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Busts Out Of Red Lingerie, Says ‘That’s A Lot Of Wood’

Sara Underwood’s latest Instagram update is proving that she has a way with words. The Playboy model’s June 11 picture came with a caption referencing “wood” and given that she was surrounded by it, the words seemed fitting.

An update from Sara without her in it tends not to get fans talking. Fortunately for them, Sara fully features in today’s eye-catching snap. The picture shows the 35-year-old sitting amid aged tree trunks. Sara is in the center. The model seems to have chosen the perfect color contrast to her natural setting. While Sara is surrounded by earthy browns, she herself is clad in bold reds. Today’s outfit comes minimal, though. Sara is wearing a tiny red lingerie set, and the low-cut bra is just about handling her assets.

With a matching red bow, today’s bra, panties, and accessories all coordinate. Alongside her world-famous cleavage, Underwood is flaunting her long toned legs, slender waist, and all-around tan. Holding a glass of wine in her hands and posing with her eyes closed, Sara seems happy and at peace.

Fans have been picking up on Sara’s caption, though.

“Sara Underwood on top of wood,” one fan wittily commented.

“That’s what she said” was another comment.

Of course, Sara’s references to her settings have an adult side. That said, her update today retains a certain innocence. Void of sexually suggestive poses or raunchy positioning, Sara simply seems to be showing off her sensational curves in an environment that makes her happy.

Followers of Sara’s Instagram will know this Oregon-born celebrity to be a nature lover. Sara’s updates frequently come from outdoor and scenic locations. Whether standing in front of waterfalls or taking to eco-friendly huts, Underwood is a girl who comes with a down-to-earth streak.

Not all comments to today’s post came with an adult nature, though.

“Beautiful don’t get a splinter from all that wood,” one fan wrote.

Another chose the previously-seen witty route.

“Sara wonderwood,” they wrote.

Wood appears to have featured in many of Sara’s recent updates. This model has a thing for treehouses. Cabins and her vegan lifestyle are mentioned in her bio.

Today’s post racked up over 28,000 likes within 50 minutes of Sara updating her account. The same time frame brought in over 200 comments. Sara has 9.2 million Instagram followers – in the world of Playboy models, that’s the mark of being a heavyweight. Her account is followed by high-profile models including Lindsey Pelas, Sommer Ray, and Amberleigh West.