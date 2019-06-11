Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Toned Beach Body In Bikini-Clad Snapshot

The British beauty started her week by soaking up some sun on the beach.

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou started the week by sending her 492,000 Instagram followers into a frenzy when she shared a bikini-clad snapshot of herself flaunting her toned beach body as she continued to enjoy her trip to Dubai with her boyfriend, James Lock.

According to the sizzling snapshot, the TOWIE starlet and her boyfriend were currently staying at a luxurious beachfront hotel called Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

The sexy snapshot featured the British TV personality walking along the wet sandy shoreline. Yazmin rocked a tiny multicolored bikini with abstract patterns. The undersized cups of the bikini top, combined with the tiny string holding the cups together, showcased her busty cleavage.

Positioned with one leg slightly in front of the other and her hands placed on her curvaceous hips, Yazmin showed off her sun-kissed complexion, toned stomach, and trim waist.

In addition to rocking a candy-red manicure, small earrings, and some light eye makeup, Yazmin had a pair of large, rounded sunglasses resting on top of her head. Her dark tresses were pulled back in a tight braid traveling down her neck and back.

In just 24 hours, her Instagram following showered the photo with just shy of 12,000 likes and several dozen comments. For the most part, Yazmin’s fans obsessed over her fierce body. At a loss for words, many kept their comments simple with fire emojis and smiling emoji faces with hearts for eyes. Some even managed to throw in compliments such as “stunner” and “beautiful.”

Just 48 hours ago, the TOWIE star put her beach body on display in a different snapshot of herself rocking a gorgeous bikini with a zigzag style pattern in several shades of purple, pink, and maroon. The photo showed Yazmin draped over a lounge chair with her hand seductively pushing her dark tresses off of her face. Draped over the chair on her side, the TV personality put on a very leggy display while flaunting just how voluptuous her shape is.

With just shy of a million Instagram followers on his profile, Lock also hasn’t been shy about sharing pictures of his and Yazmin’s time in Dubai. Four days ago, James shared a steamy photo of himself flaunting his chiseled torso as he sat on the side of a pool while rocking a tiny red swimsuit.

Yazmin sat on the poolside beside James rocking a tiny orange bikini with her dark tresses pulled back in a tight ponytail.

In all of the photos the lovebirds have shared on their Instagram profiles, they appear to be having a wonderful time together in Dubai.